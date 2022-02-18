Monkey Madness

Editor's note: Here at The Daily, we encourage our readers to submit guest editorials and letters to be featured in our Free Speech Friday column. We welcome all voices to contribute positively to campus conversations. Our submission guidelines can be found here.
Like an aging prizefighter clinging to former glory, the Washington National Primate Research Center at the University of Washington (UW/WaNPRC) continues racking up black eyes from authorities in- and outside the Evergreen State.
UW/WaNPRC lost its latest bout in late December when the King County Superior Court ruled that WaNPRC broke state law because of its policy of discarding records pertaining to the treatment of monkeys held there. A lawsuit filed by PETA revealed that videotapes and photographs of controversial and secretive monkey experiments were routinely destroyed by scientists and administrators who apparently feel that they are beholden to no one. In a series of under-oath admissions, the former director of the primate laboratory and experimenters there describe routinely deleting photos and videos in apparent violation of both the law and their records retention duties as recipients of millions of federal taxpayer dollars.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) also gave UW/WaNPRC a shiner when it busted them for illegally importing monkeys — including some with particularly nasty infections such as Valley fever, who could potentially endanger public health — and for failing to report those infections to the proper authorities.
WSDA admonished UW/WaNPRC officials in a letter, saying they “must comply with Washington laws and rules” or face the consequences. WaNPRC officials quickly blamed an “administrative error” for both their failure to get the necessary permits to import the monkeys and to report pathogens. But what else has WaNPRC forgotten to do that we haven’t yet uncovered?
WaNPRC even gets knocked around outside Washington state.
The Arizona Republic newspaper, in a scathing investigation by a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, revealed that WaNPRC and its breeding facility in Mesa, Arizona, sent diseased monkeys to experimenters in Seattle and across the country, likely compromising research nationally. The investigation revealed that WaNPRC violated animal health and importation regulations and failed to prevent the introduction and spread of deadly diseases among monkeys. It further showed that WaNPRC was repeatedly cited for multiple violations of animal welfare laws while breeding monkeys next to a toxic waste site.
WaNPRC’s own records also pack a hefty punch. Publicly available pathology reports, animal records, and e-mails show that WaNPRC veterinarians and its then-interim director, Sally Thompson-Iritani, were aware that multiple pathogens, all nasty and dangerous and potentially contagious to humans, have been found in the facility’s monkeys. They include West Nile virus, the bacteria that cause tuberculosis and cholera, and the parasites that cause malaria and Chagas disease.
Not only does this rampant incidence of infectious disease compound the immeasurable suffering of WaNPRC’s monkeys, it also illustrates two other important points.
First, the primate center cannot possibly hope to fulfill its mission of curing human disease using monkeys already suffering from a host of other infections. It may seem obvious, but any results from experiments using these monkeys are immediately rendered useless by their weakened state. It’s just bad science.
Secondly — and this is crucial — these records show that WaNPRC has a profound absence of leadership and commitment to sound science. That the then-interim head of the center was aware that the monkeys were infected with a variety of dangerous diseases and chose to do nothing about it reveals an allegiance only to the center’s perpetuation, with little concern for the honest scientific inquiry to better human health that supposedly lies at the core of the center’s mission. The public deserves better.
It’s time for UW to retire WaNPRC and invest in human-relevant research. Human cells, integrative modeling and molecular simulations, three-dimensional printed human tissues, cell-based assays and organs-on-a-chip offer far more promise than wasteful experiments on monkeys.
Lisa Jones-Engel
UW professor, primate scientist 2002-2019, current advisor for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals
