Murphy: The dangers of political nostalgia

Humans have a natural tendency to romanticize the past, and the golden age is almost never identified as the present. Take “Make America Great Again” — a phrase that plucked at the heartstrings of almost half our nation.
The reason why so many people connect with one another over their longing for the “good old days” needs to be addressed, because this tendency to reminisce is incredibly dangerous for the health of our democracy.
Media and politics are no exception when it comes to this nostalgia for the good old days — a time when people didn’t have such extreme views, when we weren’t so polarized, and when there were only three main cable networks to inform our views and keep us united.
Subjectivity in modern American media has increased dramatically with time. Anyone can choose a political topic and formulate a guess as to how Fox News and CNN would differ in their reporting.
COVID-19 exemplified how critical it is for our nation to practice unification, especially with an issue like a pandemic.
In recent years, Americans have tended to point fingers at the media for this lack of unification; this newfound level of subjectivity is seen as a reason to ridicule journalism.
This change in subjective journalism is partially attributed to the fall of the fairness doctrine. This policy emerged in 1949 during a time of limited news sources to ensure that these sources were providing equal time to different viewpoints.
“I think the fairness doctrine comes from another time where it was a bunch of elites making decisions on behalf of a democracy,” Hanson Hosein, co-founder of the communication leadership graduate program, said. “It was created in service to the beginning of broadcast television, when there were only three major networks that were making decisions on our behalf.”
For many reasons, this policy no longer exists. Many felt that the doctrine was an infringement on the media’s right to freedom of expression. However, the termination of the fairness doctrine created both negative and positive outcomes for our democracy’s health, and its legacy forms a large component of our country’s tendency to reminisce over the “good old days.”
After the fall of the fairness doctrine, there was an abundance of opinions and viewpoints that were able to surface. While there have always been extreme views in the United States, news coverage accompanied with these views is not something Americans were always used to.
“When objectivity was the primary approach to journalism, journalists thought they were on a holy mission to inform the public, but [with] the way the business model has changed over the last few years, now you are almost expected to bring a level of subjectivity into all the reporting you do to make your story more interesting to get people's attention,” Hosein said.
Though seldom discussed, there can be some benefits to including biases in reporting.
“People are looking for interpretation in news stories, because we're just inundated by information, and in a way, we want to be told what to think because it's too much for us to process otherwise,” Hosein said.
The greatest danger of this shift in our media and the prevalence of more extreme views in American politics is that people more commonly participate in confirmation bias. People can decide to only look at one news source that may have extreme views because they believe it to be the most truthful one.
“One of the few things that we do know is that oftentimes just simply presenting more accurate or more diverse news isn't what actually changes minds,” associate professor of communication, Matthew Powers, said. “Take a conservative for example, you could go to Fox News, and the problem is precisely that they don't actually just present liberal viewpoints, but that they present them and sort of ridicule them. To have access to multiple perspectives is not a magic bullet in terms of getting people to stop believing things that might be harmful to themselves, harmful to others, or potentially harmful to society.”
This nostalgia for a more unified America, despite calling the news media biased without really understanding why our media functions in the way that it does and why these levels of subjectivity exist, is incredibly unproductive and oftentimes dangerous.
It is offensive and dangerous to long for another time without recognizing that time period’s flaws and discriminatory tendencies. Sure, in the 1950s it may have felt like we were better at unifying as a country, but countless social injustices were rampant because we did not value varied viewpoints on issues like racial discrimination, LGBTQIA+ rights, and women’s rights.
We must be able to live in the present with our politics. The reality of our current world, and a recognition of this reality, is incredibly crucial if we want to continue to improve our democracy.
There are benefits in remembering our history, the mistakes we’ve made, and the lessons we’ve learned, but the reality is that the past will never fully be achieved, and so many people are better off living in the present than in the past.
“What people are sort of reminiscing about is for a more integrated America on public subjects, but the fairness doctrine itself is not going to accomplish that,” Hosein said. “There's a much bigger problem, and that is around our inability to trust each other.”
We share a responsibility to be aware of the media’s subjective tendencies and how we consume our news and politics. As long as we keep this in mind, diversity in perspectives can be seen as a strength for our country — not a reason for reminiscing on a flawed past.
Interesting piece.
The mainstream media is blamed for division in this country because they have been hijacked by progressive activists who lie and distort the truth. School shootings and gun control, the Israel-Palestine conflict, BLM riots are all examples where media outlets often had to issue corrections after they published narratives. While there are people that are able to show how the media lied on these issues, counterarguments are lost in the wider cacophony because the mainstream media is able disseminate information quicker.
While "Make America Great Again" is associated with the 1950s to justify accusations of white supremacy, it should be noted that Trump is probably closer to Reagan and the phrase has been used by other politicians as well. What is dangerous is the far left's glorification of radical figures like Che Guevara and Angela Davis, who were terrorists but are now depicted as freedom fighters.
