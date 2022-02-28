OPINION: Corporate America’s detrimental hold on Black History Month

As Black History Month comes to an end, I want to take a retrospective look at the harm of performative actions and words by corporations, politicians, and institutions when honoring Black history.
At what point does the commodification of Black History Month by large corporations and politicians’ agendas to signal their wokeness go too far? This February, and in years past, I’ve seen countless honorary commercials, advertisements, and coupons in support of Black history from businesses.
These include Microsoft’s web page that commits to supporting Black communities, Google’s commercial honoring famous Black figures, and a DoorDash initiative to support Black-owned restaurants. Don’t get me wrong, these commitments to honoring Black history and culture are not problematic in and of themselves, but after a swift search of these corporations, I’ve yet to see a diversified boardroom, management team, or any other major changes within the companies themselves as it relates to Black communities.
Assistant professor of political science Jake Grumbach described the rise in corporate marketing strategies as not actively creating transformative change in Black communities, but as virtue signaling for personal or business gains.
“When it comes to racial justice, politicians and corporations often tout symbolic forms of justice,” Grumbach said in an email. “For example, they often celebrate small increases in racial diversity among the wealthy and powerful, like when Jay-Z and Beyonce became billionaires, but don’t focus much on the issues facing Black people who are middle class, working class, or poor.”
Yes, honoring the history of Black people is imperative and should last for more than just one month every year, but with no consistent work towards diversity, equity, and inclusion, companies’ words and web pages materially amount to nothing. When business leaders are the catalyst for change within communities, it makes their marketing emails and infographics performative.
In the past few years, there has been a political ideology shift amidst a rising social justice movement. As societal views shift and “cancel culture” spreads, politicians and powerful U.S. business leaders have become quick to signal their wokeness for social gain — or even their anti-wokeness, depending on the political party.
It’s terribly harmful for people in positions of power to superficially support holidays focused on amplifying the remembrance of people, histories, and demographics that have been largely ignored and oppressed in America.
“Most policy solutions to deep social problems like institutional racism would involve big changes to power relations and resources, and corporations and wealthy individuals are not proposing solutions that would redistribute their wealth and power,” Grumbach said.
Black History Month is a celebration of a history that has been largely ignored in America’s educational system. It’s important that Black kids have access to more books on history that schools have tried to erase.
I wish I had grown up in a time where there were more Black voices visible in the media, but I question whether the oversaturation of “Black excellence” and heavy emphasis on celebrating successful Black figures by politicians and corporations is meant to negate the fact that they actively participate in a system that is rooted in oppression — and continues to perpetuate it to this day.
“Some argue that there is an overemphasis on this kind of elite diversity,” Grumbach said. “Symbolic anti-racist statements, and entrepreneurship to the detriment of policy solutions that would reduce racial inequality, like broader criminal justice reform, health reform, labor organizing, and other things that would focus more on non-rich Black Americans and people of color.”
Hypervisibility of certain figures and politicians doesn’t equal progress, but investing in Black communities and policy change does.
Yes, there’s been positive change in honoring Black History Month and ongoing education efforts in schools and the workplace, but the continued virtue signaling and commodification of Black History Month for social or corporate gain steers from its true meaning.
Black history should be celebrated year-round. Racial equity and justice should be continuous, concrete, ongoing work in politics, corporations, and institutions.
Reach contributing writer Jayla Wilson at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jaylawilsonn24
