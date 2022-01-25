OPINION: ‘Don’t Look Up’: A commentary on self-destruction

To have seen “Don’t Look Up” is to have loved it or hated it.
Netflix’s highly-anticipated and star-studded film, released Dec. 24, 2021, has found itself in an odd position, straddling the fence between ecstatic praise and utter hatred.
The film’s premise is strong enough: Ph.D. candidate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her mentor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) discover a comet hurtling directly toward Earth, due for impact in six months and 14 days.
As Dibiasky, Mindy, and their colleague Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan) try to warn humankind of the impending extinction-level event, they’re met with smiles and laughs from the media, mockery from the public, and indifference from the president of the United States, who subsequently denies the existence of the comet altogether for the sake of the upcoming midterm elections.
Once President Orlean (Meryl Streep) finds it politically convenient, she acknowledges the comet and announces plans for a deflection mission. Mere minutes after the mission launches, Orlean calls it off at the behest of one of her wealthiest campaign donors — billionaire tech mogul Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance) of BASH Cellular — who claims the comet contains rare elements vital to the tech industry.
Orlean and Isherwell announce a plan to instead splinter the comet using BASH drones, allowing some 30 smaller chunks to strike Earth for collection after impact, all of which is delivered to the public under the guise of creating jobs.
Having lost all faith in Orlean and Isherwell’s plan due to the lack of peer-reviewed science involved, Dibiasky and Mindy coin the phrase “Just Look Up” once the comet is able to be seen from Earth, begging people to realize that the president is putting their lives at risk in order to “jack up a cell phone company’s stock.” Orlean and her Trump-esque supporters — those who believe her lies that the comet will be good for everyone — respond with their own antithetical motto “Don’t Look Up.”
Six months later, the untested BASH drones fail and the comet hits Earth at full force. Oglethorpe, Dibiasky, and her new boyfriend Yule (Timothée Chalamet) accompany Mindy as he returns home to his family in Michigan. They’re all killed while seated together around the dinner table, the house collapsing around them.
The division “Don’t Look Up” has caused within film critic and audience circles is quite ironic given that a major plot point is the political division caused by the comet. While I do agree with many of the problems others have pointed out — the cinematography was chaotic, the plot became a little muddled halfway through, and gender swapping a president clearly meant to represent Trump was a misstep — I would argue the film’s message is actually rather thoughtful and intelligent.
“Don’t Look Up,”beyond it’s on-the-nose satire, is a film about self-destruction.
The mass extinction of billions of lives, human or otherwise, was an entirely avoidable event when the film began — a six month notice with the clear next step of deflection? No problem. It wasn’t until concerns over political power and capitalist interests got in the way that the solution became convoluted.
While the film is certainly meant to be an allegory for climate change, this isn’t the only problem we face that is susceptible to these poisons.
“There are many different issues we face in society that could stand in for the comet,” P. Sean McDonald, an associate teaching professor in the College of the Environment, said. “I think COVID, for one; I don’t know that we’ve done a very good job of addressing that crisis. It’s maybe not a comet, but certainly all the same features are there.”
The creation of sustainable societies, achieving decolonization, abolition, social justice, demilitarization, class consciousness, real pandemic response, and general human well-being are all severely impeded and prevented by the pursuit and abuse of political power and capitalist exploitation.
The unquenchable thirst that is human ambition will destroy us. Whether that destruction comes in the form of a comet, climate change, nuclear war, or a poorly handled pandemic is irrelevant. If our species continues in the same direction we’re going — seeking infinite growth, perpetuating overconsumption, and constructing a plutocracy — we will bring about the end of ourselves. The question that “Don’t Look Up” wants us to consider is this: does society have to collapse in order for it to change?
Like most Hollywood productions that attempt to tackle contemporary issues, especially ones Hollywood itself is complicit in, “Don’t Look Up” doesn’t answer this question — it’s not its place.
“I don’t know that a movie like this needs to think so critically about the topic,” McDonald said. “It needs to get us thinking about the issues … I like that it gets us thinking about where our priorities are.”
McDonald’s words are reminiscent of one of the last lines of “Don’t Look Up” delivered by Mindy while the house shakes and lights flicker just before the comet hits.
“We really did have everything, didn’t we? I mean, when you think about it.”
Today, we have everything. But if those with power continue their pursuit of even more, we’ll all be left with nothing.
Reach writer Sydney Lyman at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @syddlyman
