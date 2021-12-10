OPINION: Is it time to ditch the concept of virginity?

The candles are lit, the music is playing, and the sheets are fresh (we hope). It’s a scene we’ve seen a million times in movies, but do any of us really know what exactly it means to lose our virginity?
To fully understand the concept of virginity, we have to go back a few centuries. With origins in the Bible, through pop culture, and in political conversations today, the concept of a pure, virgin woman is nothing new. Yet, in an age where sexual experiences are not just limited to heteronormativity, what does it mean to “lose” your virginity?
Associate teaching professor Nicole McNichols, who teaches PSYCH 210: Diversity of Human Sexuality, thinks it’s time to toss out the construct of virginity.
“I don’t really like the idea of virginity,” McNichols said. “First of all, who decided that penetrative sex is this special type of sex that we put into this category and that you’re only actually having sex if you’re having penis and vagina sex?”
For many people, virginity is a construct that carries a lot of shame. For those who have “lost” it or for those who feel pressured to do so, there’s a lot of stress that comes with your first sexual experience. With a term that is so limited to one type of sexual encounter, it can be confusing to define — and even more confusing to come to terms with. Historically, virginity has been linked to pregnancy, thus creating a sense of shame for anyone who has sex beyond just reproductive reasons.
“We are designed to have sex for a whole host of reasons beyond just reproduction; it serves as a whole type of social connection that’s incredibly important to our physical and mental health,” McNichols said. “So deciding that we’re gonna call one type, just because it can potentially lead to pregnancy, virginity, and deciding that’s different than every other type of sex is just silly.”
For the LGBTQIA+ community, societal pressures of “losing your virginity” can be confusing. Particularly for asexual individuals who have little or no interest in having sex, placing such a high emphasis on the idea that having a meaningful connection only comes through “losing it” can be harmful.
Ditching the construct of virginity means allowing individual experiences to determine the threshold for meaningful relational experience.
“You look at people who are asexual, and what that teaches us is you don’t have to have sex in a relationship for there to be a strong connection and love,” McNichols said.
Social pressures to have sex or “lose” your virginity are also unrealistic and unecessary. Generally, men are rewarded and celebrated for having sex, while women are seen as unpure or slutty.
“Even still at a place like the UW campus, you still see a sexual double standard,” McNichols said. “On the one hand, we have these themes of sexual empowerment coming in, [but] I still think we have a long ways to go in terms of evening out that type of double standard that still exists, as hard as we’re trying to get rid of it.”
For those who haven’t “lost” their virginity or those who don’t wish to engage in sexual activities, that’s perfectly normal. As a whole, even though sex is now less of a less taboo topic, Generation Z has documented less sex than previous generations, according to McNichols.
“Don’t let other people define for you what is versus [what] isn’t an important sexual experience, don’t let other people tell you what types of sex you should or shouldn’t be having, [and] don’t let people tell you what will or won’t feel good,” McNichols said. “This is all about you and figuring out yourself and what you want.”
The concept of virginity is outdated, heteronormative, and allonormative. Sex and intimacy should be guided by the individual, not by societal pressures. Choosing to have sex or to not have sex is a personal decision that shouldn’t come from a place of fear or pressure.
