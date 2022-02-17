OPINION: Outrage in 280 characters

I hate it when people criticize Subway.
You make the sandwich. You’re supposed to tell them what ingredients you want, and if you don’t know how to make a good sandwich, well, that’s your fault.
But, until now, I’ve only defended Subway in specific social contexts. It’s a pet peeve that’s only exposed if friends or family work up the nerve to slander the establishment in front of me. I don’t sit at Subway all day waiting for a complaint so I can stand up and loudly proclaim that the customer should have made a better sandwich.
Parts of social media, especially text-based sites like Twitter or Facebook, have become like this. To some, these platforms exist as black holes for tossing negative opinions and angry thoughts into. If Twitter were Subway, there would be thousands of people in there yelling, “Well maybe you should have added more olives.”
Through the social development of these platforms, we’ve gotten angrier and angrier. And, to prove my point, psychologists, researchers, and journalists coined a concept to describe the phenomenon: outrage addiction.
“The neurobiological circuits that light up when people get angry are similar sometimes to those that are associated with thrill-seeking or fight-or-flight responses, which can in some people lead to a dopamine rush,” Jean Kim, a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at George Washington University, said in an email. “Drugs can reinforce these addictive circuits in a much stronger fashion, physically and psychologically, but anger can mimic it in a milder form.”
Unlike an addictive drug, internet anger can be productive. Online outrage during the height of the #MeToo movement or the protests following the murder of George Floyd are good examples of these emotions spurring a culture less conducive to dangerous or discriminatory behavior.
When we become addicted, however — or at least more susceptible to anger being repeatedly triggered — more and more becomes worthy of our outrage.
Take Kanye West, for example. The artist wields no legitimate political power and only has influence through collective social attention. If we all collectively decided to ignore everything West says, his comments would simply fade into oblivion.
But we don’t. We tweet stuff like “I f---ing hate Kanye West,” or that he is “one of the worst people ever.” Although his comments, which are usually unsubstantiated gut reactions, don’t affect most of us personally, we choose to demonize and vilify him on the internet.
So, if it’s true that anger fuels more anger, these comments toward West aren’t throwaway tweets. They’re another instance of a cycle of addiction dominating social media platforms.
Anger toward specific injustices can spur change, but an abundance of outrage, or an addiction to it, may result in three major consequences.
The first is that it’s simply bad for you. A 2013 study titled “The Effects of Anger on the Brain and Body” found that those who are frequently angry have an increased risk of having a heart attack or developing heart disease. Results found anger makes you anxious, more likely to alienate loved ones, and even increases your susceptibility to the flu.
Social media also discourages personal responsibility.
“The internet can allow some people to become more bold or disinhibited with their online personas,” Kim said. “They may feel a new sense of power they don't have in their everyday lives.”
A tweet from the other day said, “Only stupid and poor people are still wearing masks.”
Throwing statements like these around doesn’t leave a lot of room for personal fault. The lack of consequences on the internet creates dangerous one-sided conversations.
The “new sense of power” Kim referenced obfuscates accountability. With the ability to comment on the world and silence its replies, we are never forced into introspection. And if no one knows you personally, it’s virtually impossible to be caught in hypocrisy.
Finally, just like the tweet above, not all anger is politically strategic. Too much venting about your personal life can result in some mental health issues, but politically charged outrage comes with its own side effects.
Vague, but seemingly virtuous, outrage is often ineffective and polarizing.
“Bernie Sanders supported a bill that demand[s] the return of Assata Shakur to face criminal charges he can rot in hell,” one user tweeted.
There are definitely reasons to disagree with Sen. Sanders’ decision, so this user could have listed them. Instead, those who don’t know about Resolution 254 are left decontextualized. They’ll become ignorantly outraged, either at Sanders or in his defense.
In an interview for her book, “The Case for Rage: Why Anger is Essential to Anti-Racist Struggle,” Myisha Cherry, assistant professor of philosophy at UC Riverside, distinguished ineffective outrage from effective, “Lordean” rage.
“Lordean rage aims for this kind of change — not destruction of the good or elimination of the other, but change in racist beliefs, expectations, policies, and behaviors that shape and support white supremacy,” Cherry said in the interview. “Create a better world rather than tear the wrongdoer down in the name of virtue signaling.”
None of us are as virtuous as we want to be. Nothing is gained, neither personally nor collectively, by saying Kanye West is “one of the worst people ever.” At its best, anger can be productive, inspiring, or even revolutionary. So pick your battles.
