OPINION: Self-diagnosis in a ‘new normal’

Of course I’m beginning an article about how ADHD has impacted my life less than 12 hours before it’s due. I had about three weeks to do this, by the way, and yet, like so much else in my life, it’s an all-or-nothing dash at the last minute.
It goes without saying that spring quarter of 2020 was hell. Many of us were back home attending virtual college from our childhood bedrooms, with mental health resources few and far between. I spent most of the quarter watching TV with my parents, failing my physics classes, and mindlessly scrolling through TikTok for hours.
I had been diagnosed with depression and anxiety just before the world went into lockdown, but contrary to what some might think, the diagnosis was a relief. It was bona fide proof from a mental health professional that what I was feeling was valid, and that I wasn’t weak or stupid or a bad person for not being able to face the world some days.
But just beginning to treat your mental health disorders as a deadly pandemic sweeps across the globe is not a particularly winning combination of circumstances. I was struggling all across the board — bickering with my parents daily, staying up too late, sleeping through Zoom classes, and missing deadlines. I was unable to summon the ability to FaceTime friends, much less do my homework.
It was around then that, along with the whipped coffee and Tiger King conspiracy videos, mental health TikToks began appearing on my #ForYou page. I watched the ADHD videos in particular with a steadily growing sense of discomfort. Sure, a lot of the symptoms were relatable, but of course that didn’t mean that I actually had ADHD, right? I knew so little about it, other than the stereotypical notion of a hyperactive boy unable to stay in his seat. But the more I watched, the more the little things resonated with me. Partway through the quarter, I steeled my nerves to bring it up to my psychiatrist. We went through the whole assessment, and I sat anxiously staring at my phone, waiting for his verdict.
I didn’t have ADHD, he said, and I didn’t understand why I was crestfallen. “You know, everyone’s having a hard time focusing right now,” I remember him saying. With the abrupt switch to quarantine and Zoom life, I knew I wasn’t the only one struggling to keep up with life. But still, something seemed wrong.
I didn’t know what to think. A psychiatrist told me this wasn’t the answer, and on what grounds did I have to tell him he was wrong?
ADHD tied so many of my struggles together into a single explanation — even if it was a big one to wrap my brain around. It explained why I’m always late, why I find myself accidentally yelling in conversations, and why I’ve struggled with insomnia ever since I was a kid. It explained my hyperfixations on my favorite books, TV shows, and movies, and was a word that made me uncomfortable the first time I read it because it seemed to fit my passions so well.
My therapist and I eventually came to the conclusion that I needed a second opinion. We found another psychiatrist who finally confirmed what I’d suspected for months and gave me a diagnosis.
Jesse J. Anderson summed up the laborious experience of jumping through the hoops of mental health care bureaucracy very succinctly in a tweet.
Getting a proper ADHD diagnosis and medication is like someone took a list of ADHD symptoms and built a very specific obstacle course.— Jesse J. Anderson • ADHD Creative (@jessejanderson) January 4, 2022
The numerous calls and appointments required to even get near a psychiatrist’s office are difficult to juggle even without executive dysfunction affecting memory, self-control, sense of time, emotional regulation, and more neural pathways.
And let’s not forget that this is all assuming you have access to health care, that you have the resources and privilege to afford therapy, psychiatry, and medication.
In a 2019 study, white people made up more than double all other races combined in ADHD diagnoses over a 10 year period, a byproduct of medical racism that means people of color are less likely to receive appropriate treatment across all areas of medicine.
While self-diagnosis can be a tricky subject, our mental health systems are not presently designed to be accessible to those without the resources, financial stability, and time needed to navigate them. Each individual person ultimately knows their own mind and body best, and even psychiatrists can be wrong.
And for half the population, it’s even more than that: while studies indicate that adult ADHD prevalence rates in the United States are around 4.4%, men have a 5.4% diagnosis rate compared to just 3.2% for women — leaving an estimated 4 million women and girls struggling, according to The Atlantic.
There are many reasons why women are underdiagnosed with ADHD, but I’ve noticed from my own experience that a powerful factor is masking — essentially, hiding your symptoms and responding to stimuli the way you know you’re expected to in an effort to fit in and hide how chaotic your brain really feels.
My brain just runs faster, literally, which is as much of a source of difficulty as it is an asset. The constant inner monologue can worsen my mental state, replaying my fears and insecurities over and over, reminding me of everything I have to do at once, distracting me, and derailing my focus. The issues that stem from my ADHD aren’t a negative reflection of me, nor are they my fault. They’re a representation of a society that doesn’t accommodate difference well.
One of the most empowering things I’ve learned is that people with ADHD have brains that aren’t motivated by consequences or rewards. Our brains seek interest and creativity, and we have to trick ourselves into finding the novelty of each task.
Despite running through the same cycles of self-invalidation that I’d repeated for years before my other diagnoses, it was hard to look past the masking and see the ADHD symptoms that were actually there. Now, I hesitate to even call ADHD a mental illness, because while it can make life difficult sometimes, I don’t feel ill.
White supremacy is, and has always been, obsessed with finding “cures” for human behaviors that don’t actually require fixes, and history is littered with tragedies in which those in power tried to “fix” what they saw as unforgivable differences. And that’s really all neurodiversity is: differences in brain chemistry. But honestly, who would say they have a “normal” brain? I don’t think such a thing exists; human beings are far too complex and messy for that.
Reach writer Sarah Kahle at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sarkahle
