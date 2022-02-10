OPINION: Tackling modern-day misinformation

Most people would be inclined to say misinformation is an issue we should combat. It’s a cause that we can all get behind, but the scary part is that as a country, we are not even close to having a mutual understanding of the dangers of misinformation.
Some misinformation doesn’t harm anyone. Conspiracy theories about the Mandela Effect and whether or not Darth Vader said, “Luke I am your father” or just “I am your father,” is not going to put anyone at harm's risk.
But on the other end, there’s vaccine misinformation or “the Big Lie,” which have both had incredibly negative impacts on the functioning of our country.
“Harmful beliefs include false beliefs about the 2020 election, because if people believe that the free and fair election of that year was actually stolen by the current president, then people may be motivated to take actions that undermine democracy,” Scott Radnitz, a professor of Russian and Eurasian studies, said.
It is important, however, to characterize “the Big Lie”as disinformation — or misinformation spread intentionally with an agenda.
According to NPR, “the Big Lie” reflects on some of the effects of election misinformation, given that a CNN poll conducted this summer showed that 36% of Americans didn’t believe President Joe Biden won the election, and 78% of Republicans didn’t believe Biden won the 2020 election.
As a result of this distrust in free and fair elections, at least 19 states have created laws that make it harder to vote.
A lack of unity and mutual understanding as a country is clear when looking at this information, and this should be seen as a direct effect of the spread of disinformation.
“The primary constructs and the pillars of a healthy democracy are reliant on the free flow of trustworthy information, because we as a people are expecting this level of self-government to be able to make appropriate decisions based on the challenges we're facing if we have the right amount of information,” Hanson Hosein, co-founder of the UW communication leadership graduate program, said. “But if we're facing a global crisis like a pandemic and only half of us believe that the information we're getting around the pandemic and around the solutions are factual, it creates a great deal of conflict, and then we can't make those decisions appropriately.”
In order to combat these fallacies caused by misinformation and disinformation, we should attempt to understand why and how misinformation and disinformation flourishes. One idea is that misinformation and disinformation flourishes on just a grain of truth.
Consider vaccine misinformation: while it is true that our bodies have a natural immunity to COVID-19, this is often used in vaccine misinformation to undermine vaccine effectiveness.
The big kicker on misinformation spread — which tends to have the largest impact — is a distrust in the government.
“Typically, studies show that people are more likely to believe misinformation if they distrust institutions [or] if their group has had negative experiences with the government or other powers that be in the past,” Radnitz said. “[This] thereby mak[es] them more susceptible to alternative actors who spread misinformation.”
Communities are often more vulnerable to misinformation if there is a lack of access to broad-ranging news or belief systems.
“My working theory is that misinformation thrives, almost kind of like how conspiracy theories thrive,” Hosein said. “When communities feel like they don't have control over a particular issue over a segment of their lives, they begin to look for meaning to understand why or ways to take back control.”
This can be applied to vaccine misinformation and mask mandates, with people using misinformation to undercut the power of government officials. This particular act of misinformation could occur for many reasons, whether it’s because these bad actors believe power such as this should not exist in government, or because they believe this power was placed in the wrong hands. Either way, this almost visceral reaction to the power of our government has been on display throughout the pandemic, and it certainly has had its effects on the spread of misinformation.
“It's especially fraught now, because most people believe that a lot of major institutions or elites or powerful players are making decisions on their behalf and [are] controlling their lives in ways that they have no freedom,” Hosein said. “And so that's when you have the opportunity to apply different sources of information to try to explain it and to try to combat that power.”
While some people have legitimate reasons for falling victim to misinformation, others willingly partake in misinformation, otherwise explained as confirmation bias.
“The bigger problem in society today is not that people are open-minded and haven’t come across incorrect information,” Radnitz said. “It's that they are invested in believing wrong information, and it's much harder to change the minds of people who have an investment or whose identity is intertwined with their belief in false information.”
People who strongly believe in a religion, for example, could take their stance on a political issue based on a given religious belief, and if presented with facts that vouch for another belief, they likely won’t be swayed, given that this religion is something they are unwilling to change their view on. Religious beliefs are just another factor that explains how the difficulty in overcoming misinformation relates to confirmation bias.
“The fundamental challenge of misinformation is that we've now been able to essentially create our own worlds of how we get things and what we believe in,” Hosein said. “It's almost like we have our own little micro universe of facts and truth. It becomes very hard to understand whether something's information and misinformation because it's always being filtered through what we call our own truth.”
On an individual level, there are many efforts that can be made to tackle misinformation. Reference multiple diverse sources that subscribe to a variety of political biases. Look at fact-checking websites; do your own research. Be aware of your biases and how they might be closing you off from other perspectives.
“I've always said that we all have to start behaving like journalists ourselves,” Hosein said. “Journalists do really good work and have to get second or third sources on information before they say, ‘OK, that sounds like it's right.’”
In addition, given the social media platforms our generation deals with, the job of combating misinformation becomes hard to tackle due to how easy it is to spread information — and thus misinformation. However, we also have the ability to spread correct information, and I’d encourage us all to do our part in holding each other and ourselves accountable.
The matter of misinformation and disinformation is not about what’s right versus what’s wrong or winning a political debate with your uncle on Thanksgiving, it’s about doing better as a country and living up to the democracy we pride ourselves in.
“It's not just about the health crisis,” Hosein said. “It's about the information crisis, and it's at the core of whether we have a healthy democracy or not, and that's why we've got to deal with this situation sooner than later.”
