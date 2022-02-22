OPINION: The big, bad wellness industry

The wellness industry is worth more than a trillion dollars and has only continued to grow as consumer behavior turns away from conventional medicines in favor of natural approaches. As a college student with social media, it’s nearly impossible to not come across influencers promoting the latest skincare, workout set, or fad diet.
I’ll be honest, I’m a victim of being easily influenced (yes, I use a rose quartz face roller every morning). But what I’ve noticed within this industry is that wellness goddesses never look like me.
Why are the majority of wellness and self-care influencers almost always skinny, tall, white girls? Why am I always the only Black woman in my hot pilates class? My answer is that the wellness industry, similar to many other industries, holds racist and elitist values.
The wellness industrial complex is a convoluted idea that has been researched and written about by countless doctors, professors, and other professionals. In its most simple terms, the wellness industrial complex encapsulates all fitness machines, beauty products, wearable fitness devices, and countless other products that promote “better” living.
“The Wellness Industrial Complex is my name for the heady industry in which wellness and capitalism collide,” Liza Kindred said in eff this meditation.
We are being sold certain ideas of what makes a “healthy” life, and while health and wellness are very important, at what point is this industry pushing the idea that there’s something inherently wrong with our lives if we’re not partaking in the latest fad diet or spending an hour on extensive skincare routines?
Ancient medicines and traditions are being created within this Western aesthetic and sold to us without proper attribution to their native origins, such as gua sha and healing oils. Self care has become warped into a capitalistic idea sold to consumers with, of course, racist and exclusionary ideals at its root.
Countless wellness gurus — aka rich white people — have commodified wellness by creating elite health businesses and brands. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop perpetuates the idea that leading a healthy life is impossible without purchasing supplements or detoxes with prices frequently over $100.
It’s not wholly Paltrow’s fault for tapping into an industry that has grown exponentially in the past few years, but Goop has only perpetuated an exclusionary narrative of self care and wellness.
These different wellness spaces are always priced at an unreasonable amount, capitalist at their root, and lack any diversity whatsoever, whether that be race, body size, etc.
It’s not that there are no people of color within these spaces — there are countless Black yoga teachers and wellness influencers who have experienced racist and exclusionary behaviors.
“Companies bring in one or two of us, and more often than not, we are overqualified for the jobs, yet treated poorly,” Sara Clark, a Black yoga teacher, said in The Cut.
In an industry that supposedly promotes healthy living for all, it’s disappointing to see the placement of Black women as props for diversity quotas, but it’s also not surprising. As consumers, it’s imperative that we uplift and amplify creators, teachers, and innovators of color in the wellness industry. Through our habit shifts, the industry will have no choice but to diversify.
It’s scientifically proven that people who lead healthier lifestyles experience immense benefits such as being able to partake in more physical activities, having more energy, and experiencing overall happiness.
Health and wellness should be everyone’s top priority in their day-to-day lives, but our society is designed to allow only certain demographics to have the privilege to prioritize health. Until systemic change is made, “wellness” will continue to hold elitist and racist connotations.
