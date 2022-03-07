OPINION: To eat or not to eat?

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted countless routines over the past two years. Major changes like working from home and online classes took the world by storm, but the pandemic has also interrupted even the simplest means of survival — eating.
An article published in the Lancet Psychiatry in January reported that “the overall incidence of eating disorders increased during the COVID-19 pandemic by 15.3% in 2020, compared with previous years.”
Isolation, routine disruption, and anxiety have increased exponentially during the pandemic, all of which increase one’s risk of developing an eating disorder. These unintended consequences have been the primary focus of research into a correlation between the pandemic and a rise in eating disorders.
However, as someone who has struggled with an eating disorder for several years, it’s the “intended” consequences that have been at the forefront of my mind since UW returned to in-person classes.
I live off campus, and while my daily trek isn’t nearly as far as it is for other students, once I get to campus, I tend to stay for most of the day. It’s also difficult for me to be productive when my environment is constantly changing, so once my classes end for the day, I prefer to park myself in one place to work and study for the rest of the day.
The libraries have always been my go-to. They’re quiet (a necessity), Suzzallo and Odegaard are conveniently located on Red Square (a plus), and I never have to worry about finding an open table (a nice bonus for my anxiety-ridden brain).
Here’s the caveat — eating is currently prohibited in the libraries.
Since my eating habits were already in a precarious position to begin with, restrictions on campus — particularly in the libraries — have severely exacerbated my eating disorder. Over the last several months, I’ve found myself not eating from the time I step foot on campus to the time I get home, often as late as 8 or 9 p.m., which seriously increases my risk of binging once home.
Since setting out to write this article, it has come to my attention that many students simply ignore the posted signs and hourly announcements in the libraries reminding us that eating is prohibited. The difficulty for me, then, is reconciling the need to protect others by adhering to COVID-19 policies — and wanting to avoid judgemental side-eyes — with my own need for regular and structured meals and snacks.
The convergence of the libraries’ eating restrictions and HFS staff shortages have complicated this issue even further.
On-campus designated eating spaces have very limited hours, with most centrally-located areas closing before 5 p.m. (some as early as 2 p.m.) and nearly every location excluding dining halls being closed on the weekends.
Regardless, these locations do not afford the same environment that campus libraries are designed for. Most are either loud and distracting, don’t have adequate table space, or are miles from the nearest electrical outlet for charging devices — I could write an entire article on the lack of electrical outlets on campus.
So not only do I have to decide between adhering to rules and my own nutrition, I’m having to decide between my nutrition and being productive enough to work and study.
To anyone who hasn’t personally struggled with an eating disorder, the points I’ve raised may seem insignificant, overblown, and exaggerated. You might think I just need to get a grip and figure it out — it certainly doesn’t seem like too hard of a problem to solve. But for students (and staff and faculty) who do have eating disorders, accessibility is key.
Recovery is a very difficult process. Any obstacle to structured eating plans can quickly become demoralizing and feel insurmountable. I already feel like relapsing into familiar habits is easier than putting in the work to recover, so the additional stress of not being able to eat in places I’m most productive only intensifies that feeling.
For now, COVID-19 cases are certainly on the decline nationally and on campus, but it’s uncertain if the trend will stick when campus policies change. But one thing is for certain — the eating disorders created and exacerbated by the pandemic will not simply disappear with the lifting of restrictions. Recovery, and even developing the desire to recover in the first place, is a long and messy process.
Reach writer Sydney Lyman at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @syddlyman
