OPINION: Why ‘Euphoria’ needs a diverse writer’s room

Sam Levinson is the creator, writer, and director of HBO’s second most-watched series, “Euphoria.” Despite the critical acclaim, Levinson has faced immense backlash since the recent season 2 finale for a hostile work environment, writing characters that perpetuate negative stereotypes, and the lack of collaboration involved in writing the series. Levinson, it should be noted, is also a straight white man writing characters who are people of color, LGBTQIA+, and plus size.
“Euphoria” is a show with deep, complex characters who face tough challenges, but it has become painfully unrealistic to watch. Seeing a Black girl battling addiction and witnessing her racial identity being erased throughout the plot and her character development is incredibly frustrating. When authentically portraying a Black high school girl living in the United States, it’s impossible not to address how her race would impact her choices and plotline.
While I agree that what makes the character different shouldn’t always be the central plot point, there are additional complexities that come with being Black, plus size, or transgender that should be acknowledged. Holding marginalized identities shouldn’t be swept under the rug by writers, but acknowledged and celebrated. So, how is Sam Levinson able to be the sole creator and writer of a show that follows a diverse ensemble of characters without any collaboration?
The Writers Guild of America West releases yearly inclusion reports of writers hired each year. In its 2021 inclusion report, white men made up 56% of hired screenwriters, while women of color made up 10%. These statistics are not due to the lack of writers who are women and/or people of color, but the lack of job opportunities.
However, it is possible for television shows to have both diverse casts and diverse writing teams. HBO’s “Insecure,” created by actor, writer, and producer Issa Rae, is a comedy series that has garnered unprecedented viewership due to its authentic portrayal of Black female characters engaging in relationships and navigating their careers.
“‘Insecure’ shows the humdrum experiences that all black millennial women go through, but also puts them at the center of the story,” author Yomi Adegoke said in an interview for The Guardian.
Writers of color are what makes characters on the screen feel relatable and authentic to viewers who identify similarly. These writers help create an accurate portrayal of varying demographics that otherwise may have only been present in films and series in a homogeneous way.
Writers aren’t expected to self-identify within the same parameters of the characters on the screen, and the characters don’t need to validate all viewers’ realities. Dee’s (Issa Rae) experiences in “Insecure” certainly don’t ring true for all Black women, but the opportunity to see a wider, nuanced range of diverse characters remains imperative.
I don’t anticipate a white man, such as Levinson, to accurately portray Black family dynamics on screen, but I do expect there to be an intention to collaborate.
Second-year Evy Alveno described various films that have had positive impacts due to the accurate and strong representation of diverse ensembles in their cast.
“Something that I have noticed is that when it’s a director of color, it’s always a diverse cast and all of them are represented well,” Alveno said.
Alveno mentioned movies such as “Black Panther,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” and “Eternals.” All of these films were written, directed, and produced by creators from a myriad of diverse perspectives. The characters on the screen not only hold diverse identities, but are written with complexity and depth. These characters are flawed, taken seriously, and undergo the kind of character development previously reserved for white protagonists in films.
I ask that Levinson invites collaboration from writers who may have a better grasp on portraying diverse characters in accurate ways. There’s really no excuse for not allowing other perspectives to better the series as a whole.
“There is more representation coming into the big screens now, but it took a while,” Alveno said. “But I also want representation to be represented right and not stereotypically.”
It’s important to have diverse films and characters be portrayed accurately and with attention to detail. People of color aren’t a monolith, and just one authentic portrayal of a Black woman isn’t adequate. The uplifting and hiring of diverse writers is imperative to create TV series with accuracy and to generate a positive viewer response.
