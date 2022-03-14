OPINION: Why you should say the F-word

Growing up, I wasn’t allowed to say the F-word — fat, that is. It was an insult to be avoided at all costs when referring to myself or others. While I know the intention was to prevent negative feelings about my body, it ended up encouraging anti-fatness.
My relationship with myself, my family, and the media were built on concepts of anti-fatness, which ended up doing a lot more damage than I realized; we can’t understand anti-fatness without identifying its roots.
Mothers have a huge impact on their children's body image.
“Mothers who are fearful of being or becoming overweight tend to project this fear on their [children] — commenting on their child’s food patterns, outfit choices, and slight deviations in their set body weight,” Nicole Burd, a leader for Body Love in School Society (BLISS), said in an email.
We take this subtle criticism and internalize it, becoming obsessively self-aware of any changes that happen to our body, even if they are completely natural.
Mothers and grandmothers are products of their environment, which was often built on diet culture. During the 20th century, numerous diet fades emerged, advertising the types of slim figures that women “should” achieve. As a result, many who grew up during this time period internalized and pushed this toxic diet culture onto their children.
In my house, weight loss-based New Year's resolutions were almost a tradition; we always talked about new diets (keto, paleo, and pescetarian, to name a few), and by the time I was 14, I was counting calories and tracking portions. I remember losing 8 pounds after using Weight Watchers.
It took me a while to realize how compulsively tracking what I’m eating and how much weight I was or wasn’t losing contributed to my body dysmorphia. During my early teenage years, body dysmorphia had convinced me I was fat — I was a healthy weight — and further persuaded me that fatness was bad and something to hide.
Because of this, I hated shopping; I still do, frankly. I hated rummaging through the back of the rack only to not find my size. I hated trying on clothes that didn’t fit, my mom telling me to lose a few pounds to get them to, and — being filled with false hope and a bit of shame — buying them. I would throw them in my closet, where they became a daily reminder that I wasn’t doing enough about my weight.
When she was younger, Burd said she strictly ate organic foods, wasn’t allowed to indulge in sweets, and was always participating in sports.
“Without fully realizing it, my mom slowly created an anti-fat environment, as her mom did to her during her formative years,” Burd said.
Limiting food options and forcing exercise to burn off calories — rather than exercising for the sake of being active — creates a bad relationship with food. If that wasn’t enough, diet culture often comes with a sidekick: gym culture.
I was an active person in middle and high school. I played sports, ran around outdoors with my friends, and generally enjoyed being physically active. Then one day, fitness felt obligatory. Not once did I work out or engage in physical activity because it made me feel good — it was always to accomplish something, and that made me hate it.
We’re obsessed with losing weight and being better than the person next to us in the gym; in an essay for The New York Times Magazine, author Heather Havrilesky examined this, as well as questioned the idea of “pushing your physical limits.”
Burd went to the gym to cope with academic stress, but her mindset soon turned toxic when she noticed physical results, so she changed her perspective on fitness.
“Instead of going to the gym to look good physically, I went to move my body and become a strong young woman,” Burd said.
It took me five months to walk across the road to Fitness Center West in Elm Hall. When I did, I felt great afterward. I didn’t track my calorie deficit, nor did I set the expectation to go the next day — I only went to be physically active.
I know I’m not the only one with countless workout routines stocked in their TikTok favorites. I also know I’m not the only one who looks at fitness gurus and feels discouraged because I don’t look like any of them.
As humans, we can’t help but compare ourselves to others with the desire to look like the majority and to fit in. This is why both social media and the college environment hold such power over body image.
“I think college has the possibility to reproduce a lot of the gendered language on body image women face in their youth, like worries over the freshman fifteen,” Ruby Harlin, a leader for BLISS, said in an email.
Despite being in a seemingly body-positive society, fat-shaming is sneaky and it strikes hard. Pressuring self-love while encouraging toxic diets, gym culture, and body comparison continues the cycle of anti-fatness.
The F-word is not bad, and the moment it’s seen as such, it becomes something to be ashamed of.
When I was younger, fat was an insult. Now, it's just an adjective.
Reach contributing writer Sophie Knight at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @knightsophie13
