Print is dying, but is journalism?

When's the last time you picked up a physical newspaper? A week, a month, a year ago (or more)? For most students, the action just doesn't resonate.
“My news comes from social media,” first-year student Aurora Pluscec said. “I don’t honestly remember the last time I picked up the paper.”
The past decade has made it clear that there is a generational gap accompanying the divide between print and media journalism — older generations grasp onto the idea of traditional journalism, while younger generations have evolved with the digital age.
In this cyber culture, the act of reading the morning paper has become something associated with our parents, never us; it begs the question: is journalism dying?
To understand what this question entails, one must understand that print and media journalism are two separate entities.
Print journalism can, in many ways, be considered as art. It is a curation of stories that publications put together, deeming those stories important for their readers to digest.
“As a reader, you have to think critically about why the publishers put these stories together,” John Tomasic, a department of communication faculty member and artist in residence, said. “The experience is more enriching and informing, causing you to constantly adjust how you think.”
It is this action — the act of reading the paper — that embodies “traditional journalism.” Newsrooms filled with writers, the clacking of keys, flying papers, and coffee cups being drained are all synonymous with the idea of “traditional journalism.”
But journalism isn’t just one thing anymore.
“Journalism can look like TikTok or Twitter,” Tomasic said. “It can look like someone in their bedroom interviewing you on Zoom.”
Right now, journalism looks like a college student wearing an “America Needs Journalists” shirt, writing an article at 2 a.m.
“TikTok and Twitter are both really raw ways of getting news,” first-year student Upajna Palepu said. “We’re exposed to more perspectives and have awareness of news outside our personal bubbles.”
The weakness of print journalism is that readers are limited to news from just that publication, while media journalism is available online, all at once.
Publications have become dependent on utilizing media; funding for journalism is tied directly to the amount of traffic they have on their website — no readers means no funding.
“Journalism had to find a new way to sustain itself,” Tomasic said.
In the aftermath of the ‘90s media rise, publications were scrambling. Larger publications like The New York Times survived, and have since begun buying smaller publications as well.
This raises fears regarding the homogenization of content; when publications such as the Washington Post are bought by billionaires like Jeff Bezos, that fear becomes uncomfortably closer to reality.
I’m not saying these big-name publications are publishing homogenized content, but the content they publish is a lot more self-serving than we may realize.
“In many ways, they are reporting inside a bubble for the people within that bubble,” Tomasic said.
Supporting independent publications is important, because they can have more personal relationships with their readers, writing about what real people want to know.
“We need more international perspectives,” Palepu said. “Hear from people who are actually experiencing the issues they are writing about.”
As an influx of smaller companies go under, that connection becomes harder and harder to hold onto.
As of April, the beloved nonprofit organization Bitch Media released a statement confirming its publication would be coming to a close. They are now one of the many niche, feminist-driven organizations joining the ranks of the publication graveyard.
The utilization of the media is so important, because it is the number one way of reaching younger generations. Using TikTok or Instagram to share articles will reach more people than solely posting to a website can.
The Washington Post does a great job utilizing its cyber presence. Their TikTok account was recently nominated for 12 Webby awards for their “Internet excellence.” Their videos are short and sweet, leaving younger audiences with information they may not have obtained otherwise.
So is journalism dying? No — it just looks different. The content is still there if you look for it.
That being said, it is hard to not reminisce on the art that print journalism was. The curation of stories made it easy to go in with an empty slate and leave you with an overall sense that you had learned something.
But the art of curation may not be completely lost. Through the use of newsletters, publications can provide curated stories for readers to navigate, similar to that of a physical paper.
“The Morning Newsletter” — free form The New York Times — sends an article right to the reader's inbox. Pieces vary on topics, accompanied with a number of links to other prominent stories; readers can obtain a brief synopsis of important events, while getting the satisfaction a newspaper bestows.
For those who want to support less traditional business models, media companies like Shit You Should Care About are also utilizing newsletters as a way to inform their followers. The New Zealand-based company sends out daily newsletters covering a range of topics from world news to pop culture, breaking it down into words that younger generations can easily understand.
Journalism as a vocation is constantly evolving, and while print may be dying, journalism is most certainly not.
