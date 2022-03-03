Sexist drinking restrictions in the Greek system

As an incoming college student, my parents gave me the tried-and-true talk about drinking. Experimentation was expected and they advised the utmost caution by encouraging me to be in a safe space surrounded by people I’m comfortable with.
A shock to neither me nor my parents, the college party scene is not the ideal safe space — especially not Greek Row. Another non-shocking discovery: The Greek Row party scene is a product of misogynistic, untouched traditions erected by national committees.
If girls in my sorority want to drink comfortably, it cannot be done in the safety of our sorority house due to national regulations. A student has to sort through the limited selection of bars near campus, avoid the wrath of RAs, or resort to fraternity parties.
Submerged in a dark fraternity basement, holding a mixed drink with an unknown amount of alcohol passed between any number of hands would be jarring for anyone. The fact that sorority members are forced to have these raw experiences in often uncomfortable environments illustrates the sexist Greek system.
While it may seem like a frivolous complaint, drinking is undeniably a large component of socializing on campus. Appearing as a woman and getting the green light to enter a party may seem like an advantage to most guys, but the system promotes a sexist exchange.
Who is responsible? The answer is complicated, but the issue seems to be trickling down from the top. The National Panhellenic Conference (NPC) is the national committee responsible for the regulation and cooperation of sororities.
“There is an expectation that all chapter housing facilities will be alcohol-free,” Dani Weatherford, NPC executive director, said in an email to the Washington Post.
This feels a lot like when I would ask my parents why I can’t do something and they would answer with “just because.” Frustratingly, there was no further explanation from the NPC as to why sororities cannot have alcohol in their houses. Meanwhile, fraternities don’t have to abide by this baseless explanation.
As a member of a sorority, I’ve questioned this aspect of our Greek community. Members of my sorority have been told over and over by older members that the restriction on having alcohol in the house is due to an insurance issue.
The extremely unlikely excuse that has been shoved down our throats is the liability of alcohol bottles being found in debris if a fire possibly were to burn the house down. In this instance, all the sorority members would be responsible for the insurmountable insurance bills.
Still, I’m stuck at a dead end –– this doesn’t entirely answer the gender disparity in possessing alcohol. Why wouldn’t fraternities have the same insurance conditions and thus force their members to proceed with the same caution?
“Comparatively, fraternities typically pay more in order to keep alcohol in houses for social events while abiding by their insurance policies,” Paytan Murray, UW Panhellenic president said. “For sororities, the increase in insurance coverage would give members the freedom to keep alcohol in the house and drink safely, a conversation that is currently happening at the national level.”
Because of the national limitations on insurance coverage established by the NPC, sorority members lose the opportunity to safely drink in their own homes.
Unfortunately, these regulations are not decided by local representatives at each university. The reform to make more insurance coverage available to sororities must come from the NPC. Although sexist regulations come from the top down, the actions to eradicate these regulations must start from the ground up.
“It’s really important to reflect on the traditional rules we’ve created and decide whether or not those serve us anymore,” Murray said. “There’s a great capacity for positive change.”
Reach contributing writer Sarah Newman at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SarahNewman25
