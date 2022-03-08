Shoplifting: A necessity or a privilege?

Picture this: You and a close friend are on a shopping trip. You glance over and see your friend slip a bracelet into their pocket. Walking out, you contemplate whether or not you should confront the friend or congratulate them.
“If it was something small like a piece of gum, I probably wouldn’t say anything because the capitalist corporations can survive with $5 less,” first-year Shiv Kapoor said.
Kapoor’s stance is similar to many opinions I have heard when the topic of shoplifting gets brought up among friends and peers. These conversations lead me to ask the question: Is shoplifting immoral if it’s being done toward a massive corporation that has its own immoral practices?
While shoplifting may not be a headline issue in the United States, it’s a common issue for many retailers. According to a 2021 survey done by the National Retail Federation, the city of Seattle ranks 10th in the nation for most affected by organized retail crime.
Even walking up the Ave, you can see the effects of shoplifting on retail stores, grocery stores, and drugstores. H Mart puts offenders on blast by posting images of them on their windows, and CVS Pharmacy has had to close down due to copious amounts of shoplifting. Crossroads and Urban Outfitters utilize technology like video surveillance, product tagging, and electronic article surveillance.
So, is shoplifting OK? The question sounds more black and white than it truly is. Whether or not shoplifting is ethical is a complex question.
According to a 2021 survey by the National Retail Federation, shoplifting has become a necessity for many people in the United States. Essentials like allergy medicine, pain relievers, and infant formula are some of the most frequently shoplifted goods. Despite this, people also profit off of shoplifting through organized theft, often stealing items like designer clothes or high-end appliances.
Where do we draw the line? When does shoplifting cross over from doing it for the adrenaline rush to using it as a means of survival? Does it depend on the store, the person, or the stolen goods?
From an anti-capitalist perspective, shoplifting is a big middle finger to massive corporations. It’s also necessary for those who can’t afford to live in a capitalist society. But the issue gets murky for me when I think about the idea of shoplifting as a privilege.
Racial profiling occurs in shops that sell items ranging from groceries and essential goods to designer clothing and electronics. The phenomenon of “shopping while Black” is a manifestation of living in a systemically racist society. Racial profiling in stores is historically ingrained in our society.
In the book, “Inside Toyland,” the author Christine L. Williams wrote about the treatment of Black people in stores dating back to before the civil rights movement. Williams describes discriminatory practices such as when it was common for Black people to not be allowed in fitting rooms despite white people being able to use them.
This treatment has continued since and does not discriminate by class either. In a 2019 tweet, SZA detailed how she was accused of shoplifting in a Sephora and had security called on her.
In the United States, people of color make up the majority of homeless people, with African Americans accounting for more than 40% of the homeless population, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.
In general, I’ll turn a blind eye to anyone stealing food, childcare supplies, menstrual products, and other essentials. I can’t find any reasoning to explain why that would be wrong.
If you’re stealing for the adrenaline rush and just because you can, I encourage you to think about the privilege that you hold. We live in a society that prioritizes those in power, and exploiting your privilege helps solidify racial inequality under capitalism.
Reach contributing writer Maddie Keating at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_ddiie
