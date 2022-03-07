Stand with Ukrainians against senseless violence

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s political ambitions have caused a full-fledged war against Ukraine and the Western world.
“I have a heavy heart because I have all my beloved ones and family there,” Olena Bidovanets, a Fulbright scholar from Ukraine, said. “It’s very important to remember that it’s not just some country in the European continent.”
This invasion means direct shelling into major cities and make-shift bomb shelters in cities like Kyiv. It also means the loss of innocent civilian lives.
Ukrainian soldiers are being forced to defend their homeland, not unlike the invasions of South Ossetia in 2008 and the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
For Marina Boichuk, a photographer living in Seattle, it means her family in Ukraine is now living in dangerous and uncertain times.
“Everything changes quickly,” Boichuk said. “My father is still at an age of serving [in the military and] my mother may serve in hospitals. They don’t plan to leave.”
Lines of traffic across the western Ukrainian border and the suspension of all flights in Ukrainian airspace have made leaving the country quite difficult — if not physically, then emotionally. For those who are staying, there is an imminent and powerful threat in their midst.
“I have quite a few relatives in Ukraine,” third-year student Daniel Timoshenko said. “Some are on the verge of [a] nervous breakdown.”
Putin is now being regarded by many in the community as a modern-day Hitler.
“If the world allows him to occupy Ukraine, the next would be Latvia, Lithuania, Poland,” Liubov Stoian, a protester at the Feb. 22 Red Square rally, said. “It’s like the next Hitler.”
From justifying an invasion under the pretext of liberation — such as the German invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1939 — to false-flag operations being carried out on the border, this comparison has some uncanny merit.
However, this new threat is chilling in another way.
Putin knows a majority of Ukrainians now support joining NATO, so he may want to weaken Ukraine as much as he can before this objective is achieved. We’ve seen this barbarism in action in the ruins of Kharkiv Square in Kyiv.
Putin’s attempts to justify the invasion under the guise of “de-Nazification” are thinly veiled. His reasoning falls short when considering that Ukraine’s democratically-elected president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is Jewish.
Additionally, Putin went from falsely claiming the mass genocide of ethnic Russians by Ukrainian nationalists in the Donbas region before invading to declaring that Ukrainians and Russians are all one people as an attempt at fostering unity when invading.
This juxtaposition is contradictory by nature — Putin changes his stance based on what suits his political needs the most.
But besides missiles and tanks, we need to be wary of Putin’s other weapon: the press.
First-year student Anastasia Stryukova scrutinized Russian propaganda.
“Look how blinded people are by [Russian] speeches and media,” Stryukova said. “Russia doesn’t let their people speak up; there is more freedom of the people in Ukraine, [Ukrainians] chose Zelenskyy.”
Mariana Markova, a Ph.D. student who graduated in anthropology, confronted this misinformation within her own family.
“I have broken ties with those who were pro on the invasion in Crimea in 2014,” Markova said. “Now, I have broken up with my mother, who I told, ‘It’s me or the television.’”
It is incredibly frustrating to see misinformation being used to tamper with history to achieve a political agenda. But this spread of misinformation is not unique to Russian media, but a part of the media in general. It is absolutely pivotal to preserve the integrity of our own media in the United States.
“My message is keep your media sane and free,” Markova said. “If media loses neutrality and adher[ence] to the truth, you go down a very steep slide; that’s valid for Russia as much as for the U.S.”
Shared history is another tool Putin uses to get his constituents behind him, such as the idea of promoting the “one people” narrative.
“Putin has specified that he wants to restore the former Russian empire, which includes lands [as] far-reaching as Turkey and Turkmenistan, and it’s far outside the scope of just Ukraine,” first-year student Julia Kharchenko said.
The Ukrainian army has clearly shown that any sort of imperialism against a sovereign nation can and will be difficult. Still, if the West doesn’t impose sanctions or indirect military action, this could enable future imperialist endeavors by Russia and other power-hungry nations.
“Ukraine is not the start or the end of Russia’s expansionist drive,” former international relations student and author of “Surviving the Peace” Peter Lippman said.
Lippman referenced both genocide and war in recent Bosnian history.
Russia has previously threatened Bosnia with action if they were to join NATO — the same way Russia recently threatened Finland and Sweden.
The importance of studying historical and contemporary geopolitics is vital to preventing future conflict, as many become complacent with history and tend to remain either apathetic or, in the worst case, willfully ignorant.
Nathan O’Hara, a second-year Ukrainian-American student studying international relations, warned of this pattern in history.
“Don’t think that just because we’re in the 21st century … it’ll be peaceful,” O’Hara said. “Leaders with their own personal ambitions will do anything to prop themselves up.”
Take Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, for example.
Lukashenko has been abusing his own dictatorial power for years, rewriting Belarus’ constitution multiple times to remain in power.
“Belarus has been fighting on our own for two years,” Lana, a Belarusian resident of Seattle who requested her last name remain anonymous, said. “[We] tried to overthrow the regime in 2020.”
Lukashenko has been a close ally of Putin, despite civilian protest against such a relationship.
“We stand with Ukraine,” Lidziya, a Belarusian resident of Seattle who requested their last name stay anonymous, said. “We want Putin and Lukashenko in The Hague.”
The roots of imperialism have already sunk their tendrils deep into many countries; this is not a one-time problem.
If the threat is so great, what should Western powers do?
“The U.S. and NATO should do everything in their power short of boots on the ground,” Halyna Dema, a Seattle resident from Chernivtsi, Ukraine, said.
Whether this comes in the form of cutting Russian banks off from the SWIFT international payment system, sending weapons to Ukraine, or protesting in solidarity against Russia’s actions, there are tangible ways to put pressure on Putin.
“If one spoke of a wheel comes loose, the wheel unravels,” Dema said regarding direct military action.
But there are two important questions to consider: is direct military action by the West worth the escalation, and would this be the start of a new nuclear Cold War?
While the answer is unclear, Putin has already been beaten back far enough by the Ukrainian people that his cowardice has manifested into threats of nuclear arms.
Despite this, it is important to make a distinction between the Russian government, its people, and its culture.
“I don’t want to attack someone personally,” Boichuk said. “I’ve witnessed two revolutions in Ukraine; in Russia, they fear to go out and protest. People were arrested — people fear to go out and speak.”
There have been many anti-war protests in Russia. One of the most notable occured Feb. 24 in St. Petersburg.
Many Russians stand in solidarity with Ukraine and are willing to put their own safety at risk to speak up about it. We should not make this war about Russians versus Ukrainians, but rather Putin versus the world.
“This is Putin’s war, not Russia’s war,” Dr. Barbary Henry, associate professor of Slavic languages and literatures, said. “[Russians] will suffer as well.”
In light of the invasion, the Russian ruble has shot down, which not only financially hurts the Russian government, but the people in the country as well.
It is evident that Putin doesn’t really care about these sanctions in the same way he doesn’t care about his own people.
“A lot of Russian soldiers are conscripts, just boys,” O’Hara said. “They didn’t even know they’d be entering Ukraine … The Russian government is terrorizing their people.”
This denunciation of Russia starts with Putin and ends with his supporters.
It is an unfortunate reality where dictators and oligarchs can still ruthlessly govern unchecked, but this is never an excuse to hate someone who had nothing to do with their government’s actions.
“I don’t want people to identify Russian culture [and] Russian language with Putin,” Dr. Valentina Zaitseva, associate teaching professor of Slavic languages and literatures, said. “I want them to identify it with Pushkin.”
It is tough to stay strong and remain motivated against such a large threat, but there are many ways to help the Ukrainian community here and abroad.
A great local organization to support is the Ukrainian Association of Washington State. This is the same organization that hosted demonstrations under the Space Needle Feb. 26 and March 5.
“Reach out to Ukrainians as much as you can, any bit of support helps,” Kharchenko said. “Over the past decade, Ukrainians have felt isolated; nobody has cared about us whatsoever.”
While the Russian government and its allies are waging war against Ukraine, a significant number of people stand in solidarity against this war.
Still, Ukrainians need government action from the rest of the world.
“I would like to ask everyone to go to your own government to ask your government to support Ukraine,” Sofiia Fedzhora, a Fulbright scholar from Ukraine, said. “If [Putin] sees that we’re not alone, he’ll probably rethink invasion.”
Unfortunately, Russians protesting Putin are in the minority. As much as the West sees him as a villain, he is supported by his population to invade Ukraine. Sanctions did not work to deter war either; Russia is economically tied to China and India, and the EU is not energy independent yet. The West will try to avoid direct conflict to not initiate WWIII, but to the detriment of Ukraine. Ukraine is screwed because they are outgunned and nobody is going to come to their defense.
