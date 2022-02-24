The hustle doesn’t pay off

I watched “Encanto” last week and, like many, fell in love with the song “Surface Pressure,” which wonderfully describes the suffocating nature of perfection and showcases a social phenomenon that plagues “Encanto” character Luisa as well as many young adults in our generation.
It’s hustle culture — the constant drive and grind to success that glorifies thinly-veiled workaholism. It’s an obsession with productivity to the point where, when you aren’t working or studying, you feel miserable. You can’t rest without feeling unproductive. It’s a lifestyle where work-life balance does not exist, and surprisingly, it has gained traction over the years after being washed in quite the positive light.
“There are way easier places to work, but nobody ever changed the world on 40 hours a week,” Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, tweeted in 2018.
Musk’s statement promises the wealth and fame of himself, only if you put in everything you’ve got. Maybe you’ll lose your soul in the process, but hey, at least you’re one step closer to the delusion that you too can someday earn $1.41 billion per hour.
While mostly middle class millennials are falling prey to the rise-and-grind mindset, first-year Aria Tang described the widespread effects of hustle culture as a toxic mentality ingrained in society.
“On some level, the individual is a driving force but ultimately I think that institutions enable it,” Tang said.
Over the summer, Tang worked at Starbucks, where there is an ongoing nationwide battle between leadership and employees organizing labor unions. While Tang did not know much about the union movement — she was a part of a licensed branch, rather than a corporate branch — she described the work culture at Starbucks as mentally and physically draining.
“We were always expected to be moving even when there were no customers,” Tang said. “And we only had a 10 minute break after every three hours of work.”
Hustle culture normalizes these types of stressful working conditions, encouraging employees to work hard for a corporate entity that cares little for them.
“Hustle culture makes it harder for everyone,” Tang said. “And [it] lets companies further exploit their employees.”
While Starbucks offers wage increases and health benefits to its workers, it’s not enough to combat inflation and safety issues due to the pandemic. That’s one of the reasons why workers from across the country are unionizing.
However, the movement faces opposition from the “deal with it” attitude enabled by hustle culture, as well as pushback from headquarters through union-busting strategies. To make matters worse, the power of unions is on a steady decline; a January report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the U.S. Department of Labor shows a continued decrease in union membership from 10.8% in 2020 to 10.3% in 2021. This is in comparison to the 20.1% union membership rate back in 1983.
Earlier this year, the Seattle City Council unanimously voted to support Starbucks workers attempting to unionize in several Seattle store locations during a formal city council meeting.
“The Seattle City Council urges Starbucks to do the same and accept card check neutrality and allow their workforce to discuss unionization free from threats, intimidation, anti-union propaganda, and lawsuits,” councilmember Kshama Sawant’s office said in a statement.
“We’re supporting the stores that are unionizing, and we’re hoping that others follow suit,” Nshan Burns, a first-year and member of the Socialist Alternative party who worked with Sawant during her reelection campaign, said.
As an active participant in Seattle’s political affairs, Burns said he observed that several “pro-labor” council membersfell short on actually supporting workers.
“The democrats … cannot be trusted on their own just because they are seen as progressive,” Burns said. “A lot of conservatives you see who are denigrating the union struggle, I think that’s kind of the necessary conclusion of hustle culture. It’s not a cultural phenomenon … It’s a very deeply ingrained idea in capitalism itself.”
From Disney characters to Starbucks workers to UW students, hustle culture affects everyone. But in reality, the only one winning is the corporation.
