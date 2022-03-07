The livable wage dilemma

‘Tis the season for apartment shopping. If you’re like me, you’ve realized that when people say Seattle is expensive, it truly is unaffordable.
Full-time workers must earn an estimated hourly wage of $36.65 to afford a rental home at fair market rent in the Seattle area, according to a report published by the National Low Income Housing Coalition in 2021. At $17.27 per hour, Seattle holds the title for the highest minimum wage in the nation, but this is still not nearly enough to offset the city’s impossible cost of living.
In 2014, Seattle unanimously passed a seven-year plan to gradually increase minimum wage from $11 per hour to $15 per hour for all employees. Such minimum wage ordinances have been at the forefront of the Fight for $15 movement, a campaign to raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15 per hour.
Like many college students, I worked a part-time job during fall quarter and could barely afford my dorm with what I earned, much less tuition — and that’s if I spent my entire earnings just on housing. As a full-time student and part-time worker, the $17.27 hourly wage is unlivable.
Raising the minimum wage seems like an immediate solution to providing people the resources to support themselves. However, it also comes with adverse long-term consequences that potentially counter the purpose of the ordinance.
In 2015, Seattle and a team of UW professors and researchers led the Minimum Wage Study to evaluate the effects of these ordinances.
“We found that the wages did go up … [but] there was some reduction in hours worked by low-wage workers,” Mark Long, professor of public policy and a co-principal investigator on the study, said. “In total, we found that the [aggregate] amount paid to low-wage workers declined in the city, so the reduction of hours was sufficient to offset the gain in the hourly wages.”
Specifically, the study found that workers earning less than $19 per hour experienced a 3.4% rise in their wages, but a 7% decrease in hours worked. Long said that following the minimum wage increase, businesses that depended on lower skilled workers struggled with a rise in labor costs. Because of this, many businesses had the incentive to relocate work outside of the city where the minimum wage was lower.
Long said the study also found that raising the minimum wage did little to reduce earnings inequality overall. In fact, earning inequality in Seattle has actually increased since 2015, likely due to reasons unrelated to the ordinance itself, according to Long. A possible explanation is that the growth of Seattle’s high-tech sector increased the demand for higher skilled workers with much higher incomes.
These external factors have further muddled the true effects of a higher minimum wage, especially in regard to poverty.
“The City of Seattle’s poverty rate has dropped since the ordinance went into effect, but we don’t know if that’s because poor families are doing better or because low-income families are no longer able to live in the city, and so they’ve had to move out,” Jennifer Romich, professor of social work, the director of the West Coast Poverty Center, and a co-principal investigator of the Minimum Wage Study, said.
Romich said that Seattle’s current period of rapid growth brought in many high-paid technology workers, which increased rental prices and possibly forced out low-wage workers and their families due to gentrification.
While ideas like housing subsidies and public housing have been discussed, there is one problem: they need tax dollars, and Washington state does not have an income tax. Jacob Vigdor, public policy professor, faculty representative to the Washington State Legislature, and principal investigator of the Minimum Wage Study, said the local government has faced many restrictions in raising such taxes, specifically regarding a lack of public support. A higher minimum wage is a solution that doesn't require tax dollars.
“The support for raising the minimum wage is rooted in a cold, hard fact, which is that Seattle is expensive,” Vigdor said. “It’s really hard to make ends meet in this town on that kind of money.”
It’s not simply a matter of working harder. Small businesses that depend on low-wage workers struggle from higher labor costs, and so do larger corporations whose competitors do not have to face the high minimum wage. This leads businesses to not only find workers elsewhere, but to sometimes move their entire operations outside Seattle. This means less work opportunities for low-wage workers overall.
“We often talk about the labor market as though everyone works 40 hours a week, and that’s not how the low-wage market works,” Vigdor said. “There’s this extra challenge for people who are paid low wages. They also tend to work way less than full-time. If your goal is to have some sort of assurance that a person who is working to support themselves has enough money to cover the basic necessities of life, an hourly wage has this problem where it doesn’t guarantee that unless a person has enough hours.”
Vigdor said that a weekly minimum wage would better translate to a livable wage, but warned that it came with its own set of potential problems such as overtime pay.
Unfortunately, it's difficult to balance the adverse consequences of a higher minimum wage with the immediate help that people need.
“If this were an easy problem to solve — economically and politically — we would have solved it a long time ago,” Vigdor said. “There are a lot of cases where you have business owners who are really sympathetic to this idea that they need to pay their workers enough to get by, but the constraints that they face are all based on the nature of their business. Someone has to cover the costs of that generosity.”
Reach contributing writer Athena Kim at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @athykimm
