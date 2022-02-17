The repercussions of health system inequity on global health

More than two years have passed since the United States reported its first case of COVID-19 in Washington state. In Seattle, we will soon reach our two-year anniversary of being masked up. For two years, we have been living through a pandemic. I imagine that many of us didn’t initially expect that the changes we had to make for COVID-19 were going to last this long.
At this point, we’ve all been repeatedly told about the personal choices each of us can take to combat the spread of COVID-19 like wearing a mask, social distancing, and getting vaccinated. And we’ve been told that this collective effort is the way out of the pandemic.
However, these avenues to combat the spread of COVID-19 are not equitably accessible to all people due to institutional flaws. In the United States, 64% of the population has been fully vaccinated. While it would be nice for this figure to be quite a bit higher, it is also a display of steep privilege.
There are many countries where less than 10% of the population have received a vaccine — all of which are in the Global South. These same countries are relying on a vaccine-sharing arrangement called Covax, which was first projected to provide 2 billion doses by the end of 2021. However, that goal was not met due to trade complications and Global North countries hoarding vaccines.
It is a fact that vaccines help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and those who are vaccinated are unlikely to become fatally ill if they contract COVID-19.
There is also a correlation between a higher vaccination rate and a lower rate of severe COVID-19 cases. In addition, the emergence of new variants has been caused by the increased transmission of the virus, prolonging the pandemic. Therefore, guaranteeing vaccine access to all people needs to be a priority to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s fair to say most people in our community know this. In King County, 87.5% of people ages 12 and older have completed their vaccine series. I’d argue that most vaccinated individuals in the United States who believe in the necessity of getting vaccinated to transition out of the pandemic have likely developed some disdain for those who have not yet been vaccinated. It's very likely that their perspective is limited to the U.S. citizen’s experience.
The mainstream narrative has placed a strong emphasis on the individual choices we can make as opposed to the large-scale organizing and policymaking that is needed to make healthcare accessible to everyone. So the disdain toward those who have chosen to not get vaccinated is unsurprising.
It appears that many of us are inclined to first look at personal choices as opposed to large-scale public organizing that is needed to end the pandemic. The individual choices we can all make are important, but we should also demand more out of our public institutions.
Scott Barnhart, professor of medicine and global health, said that good governance, political stability, human resources for health, a model for the delivery of care, and accessibility are some of the key aspects of strengthening a health system.
“From a COVID standpoint … I think there were many mistakes made and still being made, even with the best practices,” Barnhart said. “Seeking to vaccinate the entire globe is an enormous task and we do not have the health systems in place … I was working with [Public Health –– Seattle & King County] about a year and a half ago when they were starting our vaccine rollout and we were not prepared … When we are looking at these things we need to be looking at health systems overall. If we wanna be able to respond to a pandemic or other challenges it means having a strong public health system.”
Among younger generations, many point out that the institutions we are built upon and how this country has responded to COVID-19 are evidence of the need for broader, institutional action related to pandemics.
During this pandemic, we witnessed the working class and BIPoC of this country disproportionately struggle in response to COVID-19, and we watched patent protections prevent other countries from accessing vaccines. I hope more of us begin to expand the lens through which we understand society outside of the United States, especially when considering public health.
“There is this saying going around that ‘nobody's safe ‘till everybody's safe,’” Barnhart said. “From a global health perspective, are we all linked together? I think the answer to that question is very clear; yes we’re very linked. I’m an optimist, I think we've seen many terrible things happen, but things get better. I’d encourage people to not bury their heads … But if we do not recognize that we are connected from a climate change, economic standpoint, from a disease vector, from a global pandemic perspective, I think there is the potential for enormous disruption.”
Reach writer Alena Alvarez-Saldivar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alenaasaladbar
