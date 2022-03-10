Therapy is cool, now

At this point in 2022, we’ve all heard about the importance of going to therapy. It seems like everyone and their mother has gone at some point. More and more people are understanding the importance of taking care of our mental health.
We’ve moved past the prehistoric times of ruling therapy as taboo. Instead of keeping our weekly meetings hush-hush, it's become as normal as our dental cleanings. In fact, I would say we’ve normalized therapy. Congratulations, we are all self aware queens and kings, and I, for one, love to see it.
We see representations of therapy in the media everywhere. Artists like Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, and Kendrick Lamar have mentioned therapy or self-care in some way in their albums. Various characters on TV shows and movies have been shown walking into a therapist’s office for their weekly sessions.
Society has normalized therapy — which is great, as therapy can be extremely beneficial to our mental well being.
But this wasn’t always the case. The “T” word used to only be brought up in serious cases where an individual was experiencing detrimental emotional and potentially physical pain. Recent trends have pushed past this and made therapy mainstream, especially in recent years due to COVID-19 hardships and the impact the pandemic has had on our mental health.
“Generally, since the pandemic began, more people … across the board have been utilizing mental services,” Dottie Gill, doctoral psychology intern at the Counseling Center, said.
There has been an influx of people taking advantage of therapy, both virtually and physically. Life is hard, and therapy, in many cases, can prove successful.
College is tough in general, but the pandemic has made an already difficult transition even harder. I was told moving on from high school that college was going to be really fun. You’ll make lots of friends, go to boozy fraternity parties, and learn about things you love, people told me. This is all true and those things do happen, but what we aren't typically warned of is the toll that college can take on our mental health.
It can be lonely, and, before you find your footing, it’s incredibly unnerving to navigate college. There are many different outlets one could take to soothe the pain that is depression marching towards us with a giant “Welcome to Adulthood” banner. Some turn to exercise — and good for you; to the Planet Fitness frequenter, I see you. Others mask the sadness by going to their boy Brad’s weekly Saturday night rager. Not to yuck your yum, but neither of these may be the way to get to the root of the problem.
“I’m biased as a therapist myself, but I think a lot of folks benefit from having someone to talk to who doesn't have connections [to you],” Gill said. “It’s not a family member, it's not a friend. It's someone who’s able to offer a little bit of a[n] outsider’s perspective.”
Honestly, therapy can be fun. I’ve spent my fair share of time on the cushy chaise lounge, and it can be refreshing to share your thoughts and worries with someone who has an outsider’s perspective. I don’t really think there is such a thing as an over-normalization of caring for your mental well-being. Everyone should go to therapy. But of course, therapy is a privilege that not everyone can take part in.
“I fully recognize therapy is not broadly accessible,” Gill said.
It’s an entirely different box of worms to go to therapy as a person of color or as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. It’s a privilege to go to a therapist’s office and know you will find someone who understands your day-to-day struggles. Having the luxury of knowing you’ll be accepted and embraced by your counselor is an advantage that not all of us have.
With its often high price tag, mental health treatment is heavily reliant on our socioeconomic status. For many people, therapy isn't an option for a number of reasons. Self-care has high costs — both in terms of time and money. A session can cost anywhere from $60 to $120, according to Thervo, with the national average sitting at a cool $90. That's a lot of money, especially for a college student who survives on 99 cent ramen from the District Market.
According to Gill, the Counseling Center offers students a variety of resources. They have on-call counselors during a crisis, referrals for long-term therapy, short-term individual counseling, group therapy, and support groups. The Counseling Center, in an effort to increase the accessibility of mental health treatment on campus, began taking insurance at the beginning of the year so students would no longer have to pay out-of-pocket costs.
