TikTok tips: Helpful or a source of misinformation?

Whether it’s for food recipes, glass painting, nutritional advice, or help with getting started on your taxes, TikTok has a variety of tips and tricks to help with everyday boredom or problems. The advice might seem great at first, introducing us to new meals or projects, but I wonder, are these tips helpful or possibly misinforming the greater community on the app?
Personally, whenever I’m in need of a new meal or feeling adventurous, the first place I look to for ideas or recommendations is TikTok. Some ideas are weird and healthy, and they make me feel just a little bit more accomplished after a workout. Some are ideas that’ll help pass the day while indoors, like hot glue gun mushrooms that can be made from the random things I have on my desk.
Food and crafts aren’t that big of a deal when it comes to misinformation. Usually, there’s a list of ingredients in the comments and step-by-step instructions that can be double-checked with other sources online. Sometimes, people even stitch these TikToks with attempts of their own, showing us whether or not the idea actually worked. This type of community of information is really helpful and easily lets us as consumers know what will work best for us.
But when it comes to content like legal advice, how to do your taxes, or what to look out for when looking for an apartment, it’s harder to find that information that lets us think, “Oh, this is a good source!” Not as many people stitch these videos with their own to tell others about how they used that advice or if it worked. At most, some other lawyer, accountant, or realtor will stitch it telling us what was right and what was wrong with the previous video.
When it comes to more serious topics, it makes it harder to figure out who to trust. When we see two experts in their field argue about who is right and who is wrong, it’s difficult to decipher the message and figure out who to listen to.
And this requires the assumption that they are both experts. Could one of them be lying about their profession to make a quick buck? Is another perhaps reciting what they heard online to gain followers? Questions and doubts begin to fill our heads and we don’t know what to believe. Do we have to find a real lawyer, accountant, or realtor now to help us with these small, random problems?
Or should we just believe everything we hear and see on the internet?
In this day and age, many of us tend to be either extremely trusting of what people say on the Internet or the complete opposite — extraordinarily pessimistic and doubtful.
Maybe if we were taught about taxes, property ownership, the stock market, or any of these niche TikTok advice topics when we were younger, or if there were a way to verify one's level of expertise in a field before they were allowed to give advice about that certain topic, consumers on this app would feel more confident in taking the help.
There will always be people who distribute misinformation or have no idea what they’re talking about — and of course, the people who believe all of it. But maybe, if our high school classes focused a little bit more on these topics, we would be better prepared for when we are hit with a brick of tips that just aren't true.
So, should we trust everything we see on the internet if it seems somewhat reliable? I don’t think so. Whether it’s recipes or legal advice, we should all exercise a little bit of caution when looking for tips and consuming content online.
Reach writer Fiona Paterson at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @fiona_326
