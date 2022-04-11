Trans joy, trans rights, and trans counterprotest

I didn’t know what to expect from Billboard Chris.
I knew his ilk — the people toting signs with slogans we all know and love (aka the “ask me why you’re going to hell” guy, PETA protesters with their nasty monkey suits, and every other person with an ice cold opinion looking to piss people off on Red Square). Those folks are a whole other issue and a whole other opinion piece, but I’m here to talk about Chris.
For those who aren’t familiar, Billboard Chris is a transphobic Twitter “influencer” who travels around the country toting signs with messages like,“CHILDREN CANNOT CONSENT TO PUBERTY BLOCKERS” and “dad/dad/noun a human male who protects his children from gender ideology,” as well as his ever-present camera he uses to nonconsensually film the people he provokes.
I’m not going to take time to explain his work beyond affirming that puberty blockers are, in fact, lifesaving, safe, and reversible if needed, and that gender ideology is harmful and reductive, because quite frankly, the idea that there’s two sides to every story revolts me when the other side thinks that my rights as a trans person are up for debate.
So how did our counterprotest come to be?
The answer lies in the hands, hearts, and social media of the Trans Collective at UW (TCUW), a new RSO focused on, in the words of club President Amar Weatherman, “centering trans joy and intersectionality and resistance.”
In explaining why we spent a nice Friday afternoon following around a man whose only prerogative was hate, Weatherman revealed that our best buddy Chris had actually made an appearance the day before while TCUW was tabling on Trans Day of Visibility, when Chris and several protesters walked past the RSO with signs and cameras in hand.
“What can we do to be more visible and to show kids on campus — trans kids on campus — that we support them, that we’re here, that we’re visible, and we’re not going to let protesters get us down and we’re going to show trans joy?” Weatherman said.
People like Billboard Chris are dangerous. Past his blatant provocation of anyone he can, he poses a unique threat due to his social media presence. With about a whopping 43,100 Twitter followers, his words can go far. Hell, I saw the effects when two women he hadn’t previously met joined him in his quest to incite argument and film students at UW to spin into Twitter fodder.
Anyone who knows anything about social media could tell you that a surefire way to gain fame is to be problematic. We’ve seen it a million times before. And hoo boy, denying access to medical transition for trans kids and claiming they’re too young to know their gender identity is a hot button topic. Even though he’s attacking specific “issues,” Chris’ presence on campus was an affront to the trans community.
Let me explain.
In no way do I represent the whole trans community — I’m just one person with a weird relationship with gender and enough to say that I wanted to write an opinion piece on this.
That being said, anti-trans rhetoric that attacks any part of the community is anti-trans rhetoric that affects the whole community. Especially in this case — considering many folks begin to medically transition before they’re adults, whether it be through puberty blockers or gender affirmation surgery — Chris’ attack on medical transition for kids hits close to home.
And even for folks who haven’t medically transitioned, such as myself, this is still a goddamn affront. They claim that kids are too young to know that they’re trans, that they’ll regret it, that they’ll detransition, and that they’ll hate themselves because they made changes to their bodies.
All of that is demonstrably false.
I actually took time to talk to one of the women following Chris around. Past wanting to de-escalate the conversation that was happening before I slid in, I honestly don’t know why I started talking to her.
It’s a common idea that talking to someone with diametrically opposed views is like talking to a brick wall, except the brick wall is on a carousel and you’re spinning round and round with them as they change topics as soon as you start to make points they can’t respond to and, oh God, do you feel like you’re running into that wall over and over.
Needless to say, I crashed hard after getting home from the counterprotest. I’d spent about three hours walking around campus with leaders of TCUW and Students for a Democratic Society with a sign that aptly read “TRANS JOY,” because that’s what this is about. As much as the bigots who walk around campus try, they can’t squash that joy.
“This is not about fighting with them … this is about showing support for the trans community and showing that we matter and we belong here and we’re going to support you,” Weatherman said. “You have a place here.”
Trans folks at UW. I see you. I love you. Have a good day.
Podcast Editor Ari Snyder contributed reporting to this story.
