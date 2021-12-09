Unessential workers: Leftist YouTubers

Have you ever embarrassed a conservative relative’s beliefs at Thanksgiving? It’s a rush. I can assure you, the intellectual dominance you felt, or will feel, in that moment will remain unmatched.
Now imagine that every single discriminatory comment grandpa has ever made was recorded. You have all the recordings, and thousands of young liberals are patiently waiting for you to make a fool of him, “America's Funniest Home Videos”-style.
Congrats, you’ve made it. You’re a political YouTuber.
If you’re unfamiliar with leftist YouTube, they film or live-stream (via Twitch) their reactions to news or videos showcasing conservative beliefs. Content normally ranges from 30 to 90 minutes and consists of nothing more than them sitting in front of a mic talking about what’s on their computer screen.
I explained this concept to a friend, and he rightfully asked, “Is it entertaining?”
After the embarrassing amount of hours I’ve spent watching them, I’d say yes. But for good entertainment, the reactions can’t be modest or civil — that’s for C-SPAN. Their reactions are bold, hypercritical, and peppered with their own, often rigid, opinions.
So is it just entertainment?
“I’m trying to change the minds of the people that are watching,” YouTuber Hunter Avallone said. “I try to make the opposition look as crazy as possible in a way. And that’s because, well, a lot of the time they are crazy.”
This straw man rhetorical approach is even practiced by some of this niche internet community’s biggest names. Hasan Piker, who will most likely hit 1 million YouTube subscribers before the year is over, often refers to Republicans as “hogs” in his videos.
“They are a Republican, meaning they go shooting three times a week, putting up posters of Black people to mow down,” YouTuber Ian Kochinski, known online as Vaush, said on a livestream. Kochinski has half a million subscribers.
This content is purposeful. It’s one-sided and aggressive in nature. But what does it actually do in terms of progress?
“Are they really contributing to society in any meaningful way, probably not,” Saagar Mehta, group coordinator for Amnesty International UW, said. “Creating a space where people can learn and engage with different ideas and feel welcome to do so has a much longer impact … people are going to leave this space feeling like they have a voice.”
After former group members left the political RSO disorganized, Mehta led in restructuring the UW chapter.
The space Mehta referred to is vastly different from the ones these creators operate in. During Amnesty International meetings, everyone is encouraged to promote, critique, and deliberate over both their individual beliefs and their peers’. Knowledge and resources are pooled and discussed democratically.
The channels of these leftist internet pundits are far more authoritarian in nature. Ideas don’t create dialogue; they are fed to you. No information is objective. Anything you learn has been tainted by the creator’s perspective. And all you can do is leave a comment.
The truth is this content serves no purpose. It encourages viewers to despise those politically opposed to them while leaving the justifications up to the creators. While preaching about the superior critical thinking abilities of the left, these creators simultaneously help produce and normalize a highly isolated and defensive political echo chamber.
Give yourself more credit than watching streamers like Piker for hours on end. Form your own political opinions and act upon them. Demonizing conservatives on the internet doesn’t mute their beliefs. If you want change, help produce it.
Reach contributing writer Charlie Darnall at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @charlied1211
