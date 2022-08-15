We all need an education in local politics

Editor’s note: Here at The Daily, we encourage our readers to submit guest editorials and letters. We welcome all voices to contribute positively to campus conversations. Our submission guidelines can be found here.

Politics is more than what is on the news. Politics is the success and the failure of the society you live in. It is both your daily commute and your fear of a school shooter. These are big problems, but not ones we can’t solve. We’re losing, because we’re fighting the wrong battle.

The majority of issues with the greatest effect on the lives of UW students, and the largest space in our heads, are decided on the sub-national level — in Olympia or in City Hall. Congress can’t get 60 votes on anything, the Supreme Court is not on your side, and Biden is not coming to save you. But the City Council is expanding the Link to cut down on rush hour traffic, and Governor Inslee has signed new gun laws into effect to limit magazine sizes.

As the national political environment becomes more gridlocked and less able to act on the wishes of the American people, differences in state and local laws across the country will become more obvious and more important. One month ago, you had the right to an abortion in all 50 states. Now, the necessity of the 1991 referendum which codified Roe v. Wade into Washington state law is darkly apparent.

How, then, is our university preparing its students to fight this battle? Not well. The department of political science at the University of Washington has a catalog of 251 courses. Only five are explicitly about American politics on the sub-national level. They are:

POLS 381: Urban Politics and Policy in the United States

POLS 382: State Government

POLS 453: The State Legislature

POLS 481: Big City Politics

POLS 587: Politics of Urban Reform

According to Meera Roy, the director of academic services for the department, four of those five are not taught due to a lack of appropriate faculty. They’re out. POLS 382 was scheduled for the 2023 Spring Quarter but has also been canceled, because the usual instructor is not available this year. So, instead, we’re left with nothing. Students, frustrated with all the undue attention on the national level, who want to use their education to make a change in their community, are left with essentially nothing.

The department of political science has, as stated on its website, dedicated itself to “studying the institutions and processes that constitute public life,” “understanding the exercise of political power,” and “providing education that instills citizenship.” All three of these ideas are best understood at the local level. Public life happens here — in fraternities, in classes, in Earl’s. Political power happens here — when the S.P.D. reconquered C.H.A.Z. Citizenship happens here — during naturalization ceremonies at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Field Office in Tukwila. The department of political science at UW is failing its students and itself by ignoring local politics in its curriculum.

This piece is not solely a critique of my major department. It is also the positive case for what a better education in local politics can do to empower the student-citizen in all of us.

What City Council district do you live in? Who is your Councilmember? You can find out here. If you live at or around UW, you are most likely in District 4, represented by Alex Pedersen, but that will change.

The City of Seattle has until January 2023 to create new City Council districts in accordance with the 2020 Census. There are four proposed maps for District 4. You can find them here. The shape of the district will design the electorate and the electorate will decide who our Councilmember is and how they use their power.

Are you a renter? Do you want your councilor to fight for tenant rights? Well then, you should support a district map that will include more renters. You can do just that by making your opinion known to the Seattle Redistricting Commission any time until November when they must take their final vote.

Seattle is unique in many ways, but not in this one. This same process happens every 10 years, in every locality in the entire nation. It determines the makeup of every local election and every local politician. This is why you spent an hour getting to work today, and why you were slightly less likely to get shot while doing it. This is how you can change the world around you. This is what you should be learning in school.

Sean Haney

UW undergraduate, Political Science and International Studies 2023