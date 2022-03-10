Where do we draw the line with Kanye West?

Kanye West, most famously known for his music career, has also been idolized by his fans for his bold ideas, controversial opinions, and “say it like it is” attitude. West has sparked a lot of controversy for spewing misogynistic, racist, and problematic rhetoric over the years. However, he never seems to get seriously called out on the behavior. Instead, West’s words are idolized, backed up by fans, or made into memes on the internet.
This translates into West’s most recent debacle with his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian and the comedian Pete Davidson. Since Kardashian and Davidson began dating in February, West has publicly harassed both of them on the internet, and even went as far as releasing a music video where he kidnapped and buried a person who looks eerily similar to Davidson.
While watching this all unfold over the past couple of months, the only question I have is: When will we stop defending West’s actions?
The situation is not black and white. West suffers from bipolar disorder — a disorder that is characterized by episodic mood swings, ranging from manic highs to depressive lows. West has opened up about his mental health issues in the past, and the struggles he has dealt with. Living with bipolar disorder is extremely complicated, so sometimes it can be hard to try and understand what the proper reaction might be when we see West publicly acting out. Especially due to the stigmas surrounding Black men and mental health, it’s important that we acknowledge West’s actions as existing in a complicated gray area.
However, while we should reserve grace for West’s mental health, it’s also important that we don’t let this control the narrative and that we acknowledge the double standards surrounding Black male and female celebrities when it comes to mental health. A great example of this is Azealia Banks, a Black female rapper who also suffers from bipolar disorder. She, like West, has also had numerous scandals of spewing hateful rhetoric on the internet. However, she has not been afforded nearly the same grace that West has.
Regardless of what West has said and done in the past, he continues to be regarded as a respectable rapper within the industry, and is often credited as a creative genius and out-of-the-box thinker. West has been extended a lot more empathy compared to Banks, who is often written off as crazy and a lost cause due to her actions. On the other hand, West is still considered marketable and continues to profit from corporations, despite corporations and labels having divested from Banks.
The lack of empathy for Black female public figures isn’t new. Megan Thee Stallion was ridiculed in 2020 when she was shot in the foot, Simone Biles faced immense backlash when she dropped out of the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health, and many more Black women have experienced similar reactions to their experiencing hardships. Women, especially Black women, are not afforded nearly the same flexibility that men are when it comes to their mental health, aren’t taken seriously, and often receive blows to their reputation as a result of speaking up or acting out due to their conditions.
Like West, it is important to hold Banks accountable for her actions and the harmful effects of her words. But the public often fails to remember that she, too, is bipolar, and is affected by her mental illness. Rather than ostracizing these individuals, or completely turning a blind eye, we must accept that multiple narratives can coexist. We should work to build environments where we can acknowledge the struggles people like West and Banks face, while simultaneously holding them accountable for their actions.
So before running to defend Kanye West for publicly harassing the mother of his children and her new partner, think about why the world is so quick to defend him in the first place. Why don’t we hold him to the same standards as someone like Azelia Banks? Why is he still regarded as a respected figure compared to other female celebrities?
Reach contributing writer Elizabeth Mugho at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ElizabethMugho
