Where is the ‘world-class’ UW education?

As a public university, UW is morally and fiscally obligated to provide its students with resources to prepare them for life after graduation. A university this large in Seattle’s metropolitan environment should offer more choices and opportunities for students to pursue their specific career goals.
Whether it be for work or graduate school, each department owes it to their students to provide a comparable environment to their future.
For example, it does not make any sense why a student should be expected to take a test without their own handwritten notes and the help of their professor and TAs. For most career paths, collaboration and resources are consistently available for employees to take advantage of, and teamwork is oftentimes encouraged and required. Why make the learning environment any more difficult than what our actual careers will look like?
For those who might argue that this strict environment trains students to be resilient, there are multitudes of project work and research opportunities that can equally assess and train these skills, if not more efficiently.
In fact, many students have developed anxiety from these tests in high school, hindering their ability to grasp and retain what they learn in class. They’re more focused on their grades and test scores than what they’ve actually learned.
One’s overall resume would be more well-rounded through a project-based approach in the classroom. In fact, in CSE 414: Introduction to Database Systems, computer science lecturer Ryan Maas and lead TA Steve Ma explicitly created an assignment to place on a resume. We should be incorporating more exercises like this into our introductory classes.
The fact that UW even has courses that are considered “weed-out” classes attests to the gatekeeping and anti-learning environment that has been perpetuated for years now. Why aren’t all students guaranteed access to their majors?
Having to fight for the ability to learn more about a particular subject or area of interest seems counterproductive to a university’s raison d’être: learning.
That isn’t to say there shouldn’t be work put into achieving success at UW. However, what we consider to be “enough work” has been deeply diluted from the reality of students’ situations.
With effort, students should be able to learn at their own pace. Instead, they are being graded by outdated methods that don’t assess a student’s understanding of concepts. A lot of what is being taught is through theoretical frameworks that are unlikely to be used in future careers.
I am not advocating for a removal or even a reduction of a major’s core introductory classes, but giving students a choice to pick these classes is an important step in regaining control over the education that we pay for.
For students who don’t plan to take any more standardized testing, such as the LSAT or MCAT, there shouldn’t be any arbitrary requirement to take more theory classes other than requirements for applying to graduate school.
After over a year of teaching economics to student-athletes, I have learned what an absolute disgrace some of the introductory economics curriculum has devolved into. There are not nearly enough case studies done, explanations provided, nor in-depth and personal analogies that could help students relate the concepts to their own lives and thus better master the coursework. Instead, we’re given clinical and surface-level background information in lieu of a personalized classroom.
Every single student has their own story. Some may possess an innately strong work ethic and only know success, but to a vast majority of us, there are more obstacles in the way.
Many pay for their own tuition. Many have debilitating anxiety and depression. Who’s to say home life isn’t taking away from a student’s concentration?
I don’t think any student should go out of their way to express these deeply personal concerns. UW needs to accept that hardship is a part of life and accommodate more students, regardless of disability status and without requiring a detailed explanation of a student’s hardships.
UW should either take action or stop parading itself as a diverse, inclusive, and world-class institution.
Reach writer Raj Kumar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rjswizel
