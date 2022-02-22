Why having white partners was a bigger deal than I imagined

If 10-year-old me learned about my dating history, she’d be in utter disbelief. “Jennie, how in the world did you end up dating white men?” she’d ask.
You know what they say: love is (color)blind. But as an Asian woman having been in heterosexual relationships with white men, I cannot help but see color sharply.
When you grow up being ostracized for your ethnicity, it is difficult not to see color. My skin tone was the reason my classmates left me out of a game of tag, why people were so surprised that I did not have a thick Korean accent, and why a former boss would bring up how obedient and delicate Asian women were. It was — and is — disgusting.
These days, my experiences dating white men always start off with a quick background check: how many Asians has he dated before — and if he has, is that number too high or too low? All this boils down to the question, does he have an Asian fetish?
When I learned that my partner had only dated white women, I remember how out of place and unattractive I felt. This might bewilder some people. ‘Doesn’tthat just mean you were so hot and sexy that he went for someone out of his normal type?’ some might ask.
Not really. As society continues to glorify Eurocentric features, it is easy to internalize racism; many women of color still struggle to feel beautiful in their own skin. With my boyfriend, I felt as though I did not fit his usual definition of beauty. However, I found the same discomfort with a white ex-boyfriend whose dating history consisted of mostly Asian women.
This form of racism still subtly attacks my subconscious. When looking for a significant other, I often find myself thinking that white men won’t like me because I’m Asian — but nobody should have to question if they are worthy of someone’s love because they’re not white. Why was I putting whiteness on a pedestal?
The adults in my life always stressed that marrying a white man was the only way a woman of color could climb the social ladder. Of course this was never the reason why I got into relationships with white people.
But this claim has an element of historical truth. It’s been less than a century since American servicemen brought home Asian “war brides” — women who left their homes in the 1940s and sought a new life in the United States. When it comes to interracial relationships, I notice the Asian woman and white man duo more, and I hate that I’m still surprised when I see a white woman with an Asian man.
The role of whiteness doesn’t stop here — it goes beyond the superficial layer of appearance.
Dating straight, cisgender white men nudged me closer to the “higher social class” I heard about as a child. My parents taught me that white men inherently held more power, and that they were the people we’d never be like. Due to the drastically different social backgrounds and upbringings of my partners, our worldviews would frequently clash.
An ex-boyfriend once expressed his discontent with the importance of culture and tradition. I remember him saying, “Most of that stuff is outdated and stupid. Stuff like folk music is low-key annoying, too.” You can imagine how this affected me, as someone who grew up loving my Korean heritage and culture. As I spent more time away from my Korean family and hometown, I was overwhelmed with the fear of disconnecting from my cultural roots. It was my responsibility to stay close to my culture, and his comments were far from supportive.
Healthy discussions of unique perspectives are crucial for any relationship. However, white partners must be aware that they come from a place of greater privilege. Embracing their partner’s culture with more sensitivity can be immensely helpful.
The same goes for conversations about political opinions. White people must acknowledge and act on the fact that their privileged backgrounds give them a skewed perception of the world compared to partners of color. They must empathize with their partners’ upbringings because, after all, it shouldn’t be up to people of color to tolerate racist behavior.
One of the most difficult pills to swallow about having a white partner is the possibility of a racist family. Whether their disapproval is implied or blatant, in their eyes, you are reduced simply to your ethnicity. It is unfair for partners of color to be forced to interact with racist relatives, especially if our white partners know about it. The damage from realizing that some of your partner’s family members will never truly like you is irreversible.
I remember when my boyfriend’s grandmother made a comment insinuating disapproval. It reminded me of a common experience for people of color in America: despite your hard-earned talents and accomplishments, some people will still only see you at a surface level.
Yellow fever, the stark contrast in privilege, microaggressions from family members — I’ve experienced it all.
In a generation where the rate of interracial relationships have been on a steady rise, we cannot ignore the role of race and whiteness. Acknowledging how relationships can be affected by you and your partner’s identities while approaching these delicate conversations with empathy will be more crucial than ever.
As for me, I will leave my 10-year-old self with this answer: you don’t choose who you fall in love with, but you can choose what you learn from the different kinds of love you experience.
Reach contributing writer Jennie Jeon at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jenniejeonn
