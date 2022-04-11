Wilson: Why are Black women expected to ‘just take a joke’?

Black women are superheroes. I feel pride to be in the company of women who broke through ceilings and transcended obstacles at every turn and persisted — the epitome of Black excellence.
At all times, Black women are extraordinary, but why are we consistently the butts of jokes? Worse, we’re expected to take the joke and not overreact, otherwise we’re labeled as an “angry Black woman” that can’t control their temper.
Chris Rock didn’t deserve to be slapped; violence, of course, is never the answer, and hardly solves the problem at hand. As a Black woman, it was reassuring to see Will Smith fearlessly protect his wife — it’s sad to admit, but Black women aren’t often protected, instead being expected to just “take a joke.”
Celebrities have chosen jobs in the limelight and actively choose to attend award shows with the chance of having a few jokes made about their life choices or appearances. I don’t agree that strong comedy is putting down other people for laughs, but alas, that’s where society is at.
Sure, Will Smith laughed until he saw his wife’s reaction and acted inappropriately, but the outrage from white people on Twitter and their self-absorbed “think pieces” is very telling. At no point is Jada Pinkett Smith’s well-being being spoken about.
It’s jarring, upsetting, and not surprising to see yet another situation where a Black woman is cast off and expected to have thick skin and heal on her own time.
Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States as a justice — a momentous moment for Black women and women of color across America. These past few weeks have been grueling to watch, with the Senate confirmation hearings being relentlessly vicious attacks posed as “honest” questions on her character, beliefs, and qualifications.
There was one bright light during the hearings that touched me, and many others, directly at my core. Senator Cory Booker took the time to acknowledge the excellence of Jackson during a week in which she had to take an unspeakable amount of absurd attacks.
“It’s hard to not look at you and not see my mom,” Booker said during the hearings, close to tears. “I see my ancestors and yours … Nobody’s going to steal that joy … You have earned this spot. You are worthy.”
This was a reassurance and acknowledgement of the strength to persevere within systems that are built to hold Black women down. It spoke to the resiliency needed to get up every morning and enter a space where there will be attacks on your character, racism disguised as questions.
It’s amazing, truly, the strength that Jackson carried during the hearings, the calmness and grace she exuded in response to the vile and angry energy she was receiving; but she was able to take a breath, to appreciate and acknowledge her own accomplishments, to enjoy the moment and how far she had come, to not have to carry a brave face, and to stand on her own.
Booker and Smith took it upon themselves to stand up and affirm Black women publicly because they understand that Black women weren’t allowed the grace to be angry, to speak up about their annoyances.
This is why it’s important to understand that being the butt of a joke isn’t a rite of passage or some form of character building — it’s cruel and flat out mean.
I’ve grown up in primarily white spaces, playing sports for primarily white coaches, and subconsciously understood that I couldn’t allow myself to be angry whether I had a right to be or not. I had to meticulously pick my battles in order to not be seen as the “angry Black girl” or “a difficult player to coach” and risk being ignored in the future.
I wish I could say that at 20, I carry the strength to stand up for myself at every mistreatment. That I don’t laugh it off when I’m told I look like Zendaya; I don’t look like the first Black actress that comes to mind — I look like myself. There’s much better ways to pay a compliment to a Black woman than a comparison to another, but it was a compliment, right? I’m surely overreacting.
I’ve learned that this will be a lifelong battle. I hope to learn to speak up and stand up for myself, to make the other person feel uncomfortable, as they have made me feel.
It's deeply healing to see Black brothers speak out, protect, and acknowledge the scrutiny Black women face and internalize daily. It’s nice to be able to take a breath and know someone’s got us, that we’re not on our own.
Reach writer Jayla Wilson at opinion@dailyuw.com Twitter: @jaylawilsonn24
