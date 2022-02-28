Women in the workforce: What the history books omitted

In early January, a TikTok trend featuring women expressing their wishes not to work sparked backlash. People were outraged that women were seemingly throwing away their right to work — a right many women have spent decades fighting for. As people debated online, I had one thought: Who wouldn’t want a work-free life?
Well, it may be more complicated than that.
If you look up information on the women’s labor movement, there’s usually one aspect left out — the movement was racially dominated by white women.
Launched by underpaid secretaries in the late ‘60s, one specific women’s movement was known as 9to5 — which inspired the beloved Dolly Parton song. 9to5 represented an explosion of consciousness in the American public, shining a light on the discrepancy between the experiences of men versus women in the workforce. However, white women and women of color held starkly different positions in the 9to5 movement.
“Women of color had been in the workforce already by the time this desire for work spread to white women,” Regina Yung Lee, associate teaching professor of gender, women & sexuality studies, said.
Women of color didn’t have the same privilege to choose a work-free life that most white women had.
“Not all women were working the same kinds of jobs,” Lee said. “Women of color tended to work in different places than white women.”
If you walked into a corporate office building in the late ‘60s, the floors would be divided in a way that represented the social hierarchy at the time. Male corporate bosses on the top floors, white women as secretaries below them, and women of color most commonly working on the lowest level in menial labor positions. That being if women of color even made it past the interview stage, which didn’t often happen.
In the ’60s, the job the average white woman would take on was a secretarial role, while women of color often found themselves working as low-end service or domestic workers in the homes of these white women.
Women of color were also compensated less and given worse opportunities than their white counterparts. Thus, a divide was created between white women and women of color.
“Women of color have to overcome barriers that white women do not,” third-year Leslie Ibarra said. “They cannot experience these barriers as we do.”
The 9to5 movement was built on the barriers white women faced, and while many of these applied to women of color as well, the fact remains that white women did not fully consider their norm as different from their peers of color.
“The concerns of feminists of color were pretty much disregarded by [the] white feminist mainstream,” Lee said.
The main figures within this movement did not hold the same positionality as women of color, and it created a lack of consideration for those facing racial discrimination in addition to sexism.
“We spend a lot of time talking about race and so we forget to focus on how race affects gender,” first-year Tatianna Tatum said.
This disregard for feminists of color was a mostly unconscious byproduct of a normalized issue that prevails to this day — the issue being that people are quick to forget racial discrimination exists when they are not personally affected by it.
By not being aware of the intersections of race, gender, and labor issues in the late ‘60s, white women helped feed into a system of oppression for people of color.
“Women of color are still not gaining advantages that their training and qualifications might otherwise suggest they should be receiving,” Lee said.
Even if we are not exposed to discrimination every day, that does not mean it's not happening around us.
“It's the 21st century and, yet, I've still been turned down from jobs because I'm not white,” first-year Mylan Le said.
Le is not alone in this experience. Racial discrimination in the workplace manifests in many different ways.
“Less diversity in opportunities sticks women of color into a box,” Tatum said. “Here I am spending time trying to make other people feel comfortable so as not to be discriminated against.”
By not supporting women who face racial discrimination, women of color are forced to code switch and adopt a different version of themselves — one that the public has deemed acceptable.
“I feel pressure to be extra nice at work,” Ibarra said. “I change my voice to fit in, and I am losing my identity in doing so.”
The labor conversation on TikTok is not simply about women who don’t want to work (because let’s be honest, who does?). It is about who has the privilege to make that choice. And unfortunately, most women of color don’t — and, historically, haven’t when compared to white women.
Making the conversation about women not always wanting to work distracts from the real issue that the discrimination women face in the workplace is still alive and well.
Thinking that the debate was simply about whether or not women wanted to work perfectly encapsulates the privilege I have grown up with. It’s a privilege that enables me to not experience the discrimination my peers face.
So therein lies the issue: How do we do better?
“History books need to teach us more,” first-year Finn Chenevert said. “Everything I know about women's rights is from my female friends, not my classes.”
The past two years have been a tumultuous time for the United States, but as things return to normal, a new “normal” is developing. Now, we can have conversations about issues we may not be exposed to firsthand, check our privilege, and learn to educate ourselves.
If we bring awareness to the lack of transparency in our history of women, race, and work, there is hope that we can develop the new “normal” into something that is truly more equitable for all women.
