Dear ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Warning: This article contains discussions of mental illness and suicide, as well as spoilers for the musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”

My first introduction to the hit Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” was largely against my will.

I was dragged to a show while my choir was on tour in New York (I know), and I’ve hated it ever since. While I admit that there was probably a bit of a “it’s not cool to like popular things” teenage complex going on, my animosity toward this cultural juggernaut runs deeper than that — and as time has gone by and I’ve gotten better at articulating my opinions on media, that hatred has only grown stronger.

More than five years later, as the curtains close on Mental Health Awareness Month, it's perplexing to me that “Dear Evan Hansen” is still lauded as revolutionary by so many critics and Broadway fans. Despite its generally positive public legacy, I firmly believe that we, as a culture, need to leave “Dear Evan Hansen” behind.

The musical had its first preview on Nov. 14, 2016 and it has plagued my mind like an angry hoard of locusts ever since. Originally starring Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, and Rachel Bay Jones, the musical went on to win six Tony awards in 2017, including best musical.

The musical follows the titular Evan Hansen (Platt), a teenager with social anxiety who begins spinning a haphazard web of lies after his therapy homework is mistaken for his classmate Connor Murphy’s (Mike Faist) suicide note. As the lie gets bigger, Evan “Parasite”s his way into the Murphy family, starts a relationship with Connor’s sister Zoe (Dreyfuss), and goes viral. If that all sounds like a tonal nightmare, well, it is.

The majority of my criticisms of “Dear Evan Hansen” center around its plot, writing, and the way the story handles mental illness and health. Despite allegedly sparking “a heartrending conversation about mental health,” per Time, the musical’s engagement with the idea of mental health is shallow at best, and solely focused on the politics of representation. Not every piece of media with mentally ill characters has to also engage with the idea of mental health activism, but “Dear Evan Hansen” specifically tries to — and does a poor job of it.

“I think ultimately, all we’re ever trying to do is to get an audience to look on stage and say, ‘Oh that’s me,’” Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for “Dear Evan Hansen,” said in Time.

This is apparent. “Dear Evan Hansen” gets so wrapped up in making mentally ill people visible (consider “Waving Through a Window”: “It's like I never made a sound / Will I ever make a sound?”) that it forgets to do literally anything else. The musical provides no model for mental health activism other than that of raising awareness.

What about access to potentially life-saving health care? According to Mental Health America, in 2020 “10.3% (over 4.7 million) of adults with a mental illness” were uninsured and “57.2% of adults with a mental illness received no treatment.”

“Dear Evan Hansen” paints a portrait of mental health activism that is purely individualistic. Even The Connor Project, the organization that the characters create, only raises money to refurbish an apple farm in Connor’s memory. All that money could be used to help other mentally ill teenagers — but it’s not.

If there’s a single song in “Dear Evan Hansen” that serves as a concentrated example of everything wrong with the musical — an apotheosis of all its terrible politics — it’s “You Will Be Found.” The song closes out Act 1 and is the (allegedly) heartfelt moment that causes Evan to go viral.

“You will be found” — the phrase, not the song — is the most milquetoast and comically bland statement you could possibly make about mental health. It’s the lyrical equivalent of venting to a friend only to have them go “Wow, that’s crazy” and change the subject. The song abdicates the responsibility of helping people through its use of the passive voice. It’s as though lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are saying, “Well, someone will probably help you someday, but definitely not me.”

I understand the intention to foster solidarity that underlies this song, but, to me, it just feels utterly alienating; and as a person with an anxiety disorder or two — a person who’s meant to feel seen by this musical — it just makes me feel nauseatingly misunderstood.

Then, there’s Evan. Evan is a character who is prevented by the narrative from being a full, multi-dimensional person. At the end of the musical, the Murphys keep Evan’s lie a secret, and no one is told that he fabricated his letters. For me, this is where the musical’s narrative becomes unsalvageable — Evan is not allowed to make mistakes and be held accountable like any other person. Mentally ill people are people, and they should be allowed to make mistakes, to fail, and to apologize for those mistakes. To deny us that is to deny us our humanity.

Even in “Words Fail,” the song where Evan tells the Murphys about his lies, we’re still meant to sympathize with him as an audience. The problem isn’t necessarily that Evan is a bad person — it’s that the musical’s narrative is so intent on protecting its main character that it robs him of all his agency.

“Dear Evan Hansen” is a musical that desperately wants you to relate to it, and it feels insulting. There are plenty of pieces of media I can see myself in that are better than this — pieces of media that allow their mentally ill characters to be just as complicated, multi-dimensional, and wonderfully human as the rest of their cast.

When I listen to “Dear Evan Hansen,” I don’t feel like I’ve been given a voice — I feel like my voice has been taken away. The musical’s engagement with the idea of mental health begins and ends with the politics of representation, while also refusing to grant its central mentally ill character a shred of real agency. I don’t want a musical like this to speak for me, no matter how much it claims to represent me and my interests.

What’s most frustrating about this musical is that the story isn’t a completely lost cause — it just needs to be framed differently. Relistening to the musical, I don’t hear a story about a boy finding his voice in a world where he feels voiceless. Instead, I hear a story about grief, stories, and the terrible things we do to cope with the chaotic emptiness left by the loss of a loved one, or the loss of ourselves. But that story is buried by the musical’s refusal to substantially engage with the less-than-wholesome aspects of Evan’s character. When I listen to “Dear Evan Hansen” now, I’m filled with empathetic sadness, for both Evan and every person whose teenage years were spent waiting for everything to stop hurting.

Maybe it's time for me to accept that I’ll never stop being angry about “Dear Evan Hansen.” Maybe this is something that, like my own wacky brain chemistry, I simply have to learn to live with. In recent years, I’ve found media that handles the concept of mental illness far better than “Dear Evan Hansen” ever could. Shows like “Russian Doll,” podcasts like “I Am In Eskew,” and songs like Lucy Dacus’ “Please Stay” engage with the topics of mental illness and suicide with a grace and humanity that “Dear Evan Hansen” so completely lacks.

Ultimately, it’s not 2016 anymore, and representation is just not enough — we can, and we have, done better. One could argue that “Dear Evan Hansen” was revolutionary for its time (I wouldn’t), but the point remains: “Dear Evan Hansen” is a cultural artifact that we need to leave behind.

