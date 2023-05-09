Death behind bars

While reports of death at the hands of police officers in our state have come under increasing scrutiny throughout the past decade, consistently flying under the radar is a pattern of preventable deaths within Washington state jailing systems.

It is, in part, our community’s apathy that is allowing it to persist.

The average UW student is rarely aware of what is happening within correctional facilities throughout the state, including prisons, jails, and detention centers. The latter, for example, faces scrutiny for human rights violations every day, but many students are surprised to learn we even have an immigrant detention center in the state.

Specifically, within our jails, mortality rates across the country have been rising for years, but in 2008, Washington state hit a turning point by surpassing the national average. In 2019, its jails were the fourth deadliest across the United States, according to The Seattle Times.

Just minutes away from UW, the King County Jail saw four deaths due to suicide in 2022 — a sharp increase from any annual death rate in the past decade.

Washington’s jails are deadly, yet no one seems to care.

In April 2022, Kyle Lara died by suicide in Garfield County Jail while pending trial on domestic violence charges. After his death in solitary confinement, Lara’s corpse remained unchecked for 18 hours, with two meals having been served to his corpse before anyone knew he had died.

“In jails, the large majority of people are off the street and are there for a short amount of time,” Ryan Dreveskracht, the attorney representing Lara’s case, said. “It’s a hard demographic to treat. It requires a team of mental health providers and health care workers to correctly diagnose and treat an inmate who has multiple maladies.”

Most suicides occur within the first 14 days of incarceration, according to the National Institute of Corrections. An important distinction must be made: prisons are long-term facilities, jails house people in a mix of legal circumstances for typically less than a year at a time.

If inmates are able to survive the county jails and are moved to prisons, then those facilities have at least some luxury in understanding and preparing for an individual inmate's case.

“[Jails are] a remarkable institution that way — they have to take everybody,” Steve Herbert, law, societies and justice professor, said. “They have to take in a very wide range of individuals who’ve been accused of very different crimes who have very different circumstances.”

Whatcom County’s sheriff has acknowledged that its jail has been a “nightmare.” The jail holds far more inmates than it is equipped to, its facilities broken down and molding — any areas that might be used to treat inmates with behavioral or mental illness issues are instead being used for living quarters.

Two ballot measures have been introduced to change these conditions, but both were rejected by Whatcom County voters, thus delaying any improvements. The ballot measures were not well understood or justified to the community at large.

These challenges showcase a pattern across the state of apathy and disjointed solutions when it comes to true action.

Because the jails fall under local county governments, there is a lack of state or federal oversight, leaving jails in a ridiculously under-scrutinized position.

“Historically, both the legislative and judicial branches have been reluctant to provide much by way of oversight in part because it’s not an illegitimate thing to say that unless you are working within prisons you don’t fully understand the job,” Herbert said. “But, at the same time, no agency, particularly one with that level of power, should escape continual and effective oversight.”

In 2021, state legislators did pass a law hoping to increase transparency around jail deaths, mandating reports of unexpected deaths in custody be filed within 120 days. But since the law came into effect, 15 county jail systems saw someone die in their custody, and only four filed a report according to The Seattle Times.

The law also tried to address some of the root causes of jail mortality, mandating thorough reviews on the circumstances that contributed to each death. What’s even more frustrating is that jails themselves are tasked with conducting their own reviews.

This creates space for even more corruption. Instead, some sort of independent regulatory body should be conducting these reviews.

It’s not surprising then how horrific facilities, like that of the Garfield County Jail where Lara died last April, are able to fly under the radar. Garfield is an incredible example of what can happen when no one is paying attention to what our jails look like.

The jail did not even have any correctional officers monitoring inmates, only a dispatcher watching cells from camera monitors above the holding facility.

“Turns out the county was out there running essentially an illegal operation, an illegal jail, for years, decades,” Dreveskracht said. “That facility would not have passed under any sort of carceral standards.”

Something state legislators could do, according to Dreveskracht, is pay closer attention to the institutions that promise to provide the very care that is needed in these facilities.

A number of Washington jails use the services of private and profitable medical providers, because it can be cheaper than licensing services directly from the state. These outside vendors are hired on a fixed contract basis.

“The way these businesses make millions of dollars is that when they don’t provide services, that’s money they get to keep,” Dreveskracht said. “So, there is an incentive to not provide adequate care.”

Legislative bodies could place a ban on fixed contract medical care, if public support and pressure on scrutinizing jail conditions were to increase. But the issue remains in that there are not enough people that know what is going on, especially when county jail systems neglect their duty to file reports to the state and do what they can to remain invisible.

For the general public, it is easy to pretend that the problems of those incarcerated are problems that don’t affect us, to assume that those in jail did something so horrendous in the first place that the quality of their care is not your problem.

But the reality is, those incarcerated are our neighbors. The majority of those in jails will rejoin society, and it is in our best interest to understand what kind of care and oversight are being given to our neighbors.

Lara’s suffering is not an anomaly, but a reflection of an ignorant system and an ignorant populace.

The fight against the plight of the incarcerated is a task appointed to us. While it may seem like their stories are far away, it should be understood that people are dying on our street.

Just because those stories are hidden behind bars, does not mean they shouldn’t be known.

