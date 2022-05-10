Debunking myths about transgender athletes

Trigger warning: Mentions of transphobia.
University of Pennsylvania Division I swimmer Lia Thomas made history with her win in the women’s 500-yard freestyle. However, it wasn’t because she had a record-breaking time or an extraordinary race. Thomas was the first trans woman to achieve a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship title, leading to a whole lot of controversy, hate, and questions about who belongs in athletics.
This type of transphobia uniquely highlights how deep sexism runs in our society. Nobody cares when a trans male athlete competes, but people protest, file lawsuits, and throw tantrums when a trans female competes. Is it really because of physiological differences, or because of how ingrained gender norms and transphobia are in our culture?
Everyone deserves equal access to sports, no matter how they identify. Let’s debunk some of the top myths about transgender athletes.
MYTH: They have physiological characteristics that provide an unfair advantage over cisgender athletes.
Transphobia in sports stems from a belief that men always outperform women due to hormonal differences.
“We know that men have, on average, an advantage in performance in athletics of about 10% to 12% over women, which the sports authorities have attributed to differences in levels of a male hormone called testosterone,” Dr. Eric Vilain said in an interview for NPR.
This raises the question: What are the testosterone levels of competing trans female athletes?
According to NCAA standards, trans athletes must undergo “one year of testosterone suppression treatment” and “meet the sport standard for documented testosterone levels at the beginning of their competition season and again six months later.”
With such rigid standards regarding hormone levels, the hormone differences between a cisgender and transgender athlete are negligible. This makes the hormone argument for ostracizing transgender athletes obsolete.
It’s also important to note that, according to a study displayed at the European Society of Endocrinology, top-performing cisgender female athletes are more likely to have higher testosterone levels and rare conditions that increase testosterone levels.
But this side of the hormone debate is ignored. This obsolete argument is not about the physiological differences between athletes, but about further stigmatizing trans athletes.
“One high jumper could be taller and have longer legs than another, but the other could have perfect form, and then do better,” trans student-athlete Andraya Yearwood said in an interview for the American Civil Liberties Union. “One sprinter could have parents who spend so much money on personal training for their child, which in turn, would cause that child to run faster.”
When it comes to athletics, the main impact comes from access, not minor biological differences.
MYTH: Trans women will dominate women’s sports.
Think of the cis male athletes you know. Are they eager to transition and undergo at least a year of testosterone suppression treatment?
In my experience, allowing trans athletes to compete has never led to an influx of men transitioning. I’ve certainly heard jokes in passing about how their personal record is better than the women’s record, but never any serious commitment to transition.
Not to mention, many trans women are faced with death threats and hateful articles all across the internet and social media.
This argument only seems to resurface when a transgender athlete succeeds. Recently, it’s been used in reference to Thomas.
In March, Thomas became the first openly transgender athlete to receive an NCAA Division I national title after winning the women's 500-yard freestyle. After looking into the facts, it is clear that while Thomas’ win is certainly celebratory, her performance was nothing extraordinary.
Thomas did not break any records and her times were not remarkable compared to previous years’ national championship times.
At the same event, Kate Douglass from the University of Virginia won seven national titles and won three races in three different strokes, a never-before-seen feat. Where was the outrage about Douglass?
When transgender athletes compete, they are not more likely to dominate than their cisgender opponents.
MYTH: Transgender athletes take away opportunities from cisgender athletes.
Opportunities come from equal access and inclusion. This myth of trans people snatching opportunities primarily distracts from the idea that trans youth are bullied, harassed, and suicidal at significantly higher rates than the cisgender population.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on LGBTQIA+ youth, “43% of transgender youth have been bullied on school property, compared to 18% of cisgender youth” and “29% of transgender youth have attempted suicide, compared to 7% of cisgender youth.”
As previously mentioned, trans athletes do not win more and do not have an apparent advantage — meaning they are not taking away opportunities. If anything, cis people take away far more opportunities from trans people.
It is often the transphobic, cisgender people who exclude trans people from public spaces via proposed lawsuits and bans on trans athletes. It is transphobic cisgender people who bully and harass trans youth.
The inclusion of trans athletes creates an atmosphere of equal opportunity and nondiscrimination, allowing athletics to be an outlet and passion for all.
MYTH: Trans women are not women/Trans men are not men.
This one’s pretty simple. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Trans individuals are who they say they are.
Gender expression, gender identity, and biological sex are separate entities that society often conflate. This creates interesting intersections in identity and expression for trans people to navigate in a patriarchal society.
“I think it’s really important to tease apart the difference between gender identity and gender expression,” Harvard swimmer Schuyler Bailar said in an interview for the Brown Political Review. “For trans people, the problem is that the two get conflated, and people — including trans people — expect that if they’re going to transition, they have to assume all the roles that everybody else assigns to the other gender. They’re transitioning into the presentation … I’m not going to do things just because other people say that makes me a man. I know that I’m a man. That’s in my heart.”
Gender is socially constructed. What we define as “feminine” or “masculine” is not dependent on biology. With any argument to remove trans people from public spaces such as athletics, there needs to be a shift in focus from “biological fairness” to equal access and inclusion.
