Democracy and deforestation in Brazil

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva just won a presidential election in Brazil, the largest democracy in South America and majority stakeholder of the Amazon rainforest.

The man, whose supporters simply call, “Lula,” is returning to Brazil’s presidency in historic fashion, narrowly defeating the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. With only a second grade level education, Lula has been both a former president and former political prisoner — in that order.

As the new president, Lula is now vowing to enact an agenda of environmental protection and social uplift.

During his first two presidential terms from 2003 to 2010, President Lula oversaw unprecedented success with the Bolsa Familia program — a welfare system targeted at underserved communities. Lula’s reforms also saw literacy rates increase well after he left public office.

But this champion of the working class was never meant to return to politics.

Following his first administration, Lula became embroiled in corruption charges which landed him in prison in 2018. Not unlike famous political-prisoner-turned-politicians of the past, such as Nelson Mandela, Lula had his political rights restored in 2021 after the charges were dropped by Brazil’s Supreme Court.

Between then and now, Lula has won Brazil’s highest public office.

Lula’s return is an about-face for Brazil’s economy, which relied on slash-and-burn deforestation of the Amazon under Bolsonaro’s administration. As a consequence, Brazil’s rainforest suffered from uncontrollable wildfires, which in 2019 alone, destroyed acres of rainforest equivalent to the size of New Jersey.

“Brazil will fight for a living Amazon; a standing tree is worth more than thousands of logs — that is why we will resume the surveillance of the entire Amazon and any illegal activity,” Lula said in his victory speech. “[A]nd at the same time, we will promote sustainable development.”

Old-growth forests are one of the planet’s best resources to mitigate carbon emissions, because these forests are remarkable carbon sinks. Deforestation decimates this global pool resource, reducing carbon recapture, and increasing carbon emissions once the trees are processed.

Under the current Bolsonaro administration, much of this slash-and-burn came to the benefit of wealthy ranchers and farmers who use the land for agriculture and other extractive, water-intensive industries.

In addition, while Lula’s win inspires some hope in the future of democracy, Bolsonaro’s supporters, in comparison, are going down an all-too-familiar road to impede Brazil’s growth.

Nonetheless, after Bolsonaro’s defeat, President Biden congratulated Lula on his victory, describing Brazil’s latest political cycle as, “free, fair and credible elections.”

It remains to be seen how Lula’s third presidential term plays out, but his incoming presidency is a hopeful sign — not only for the country’s working class, but also for its democratic integrity and capacity for environmental stewardship.

From president, to political prisoner, and then president again, Lula's historic return to public office is a victory for Brazil, but it is also a pivotal moment for the international fight against climate change.

Reach writer Thomas DuBeau at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thomas_dubeau

