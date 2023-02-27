Die-hard or delusional?

It’s been years, but I still hear my cousins screaming at the TV. At the time, I had no idea why they were freaking out over five guys, but I had yet to learn of the mega-hit boy band that managed to steal the hearts of many: One Direction.

The boys’ fan base took the world by storm. They deemed themselves “Directioners,” skyrocketing the group to international fame. As an ignorant nine year old, I really didn’t understand the hype, especially around the one with long hair (Harry Styles, I understand now, I swear). But their army of committed fans, my cousins included, helped the boys amass awards, top the charts, and sell out tours.

I can still hear their sobs when they found out that band member Zayn Malik left in 2015.

This is just one example of what is called a “parasocial relationship,” or a strong social or emotional connection with someone you’ve never met personally.

This is a concept that is only becoming more concerning with the evolution and normalization of social media use.

Parasocial relationships are one-sided relationships in which one party gives time and effort to a person unaware of their existence. These relationships stem from attachments, typically to celebrities, characters, or public figures. People become invested, with levels ranging from a casual fan, all the way to stalking and watching their every move.

“There's a lot of celebrities and fictional characters even that don’t know I exist, but I'm just like, ‘I am in love with you,’ and ‘I wish you existed,’” first-year Kaitlyn Brooks said.

If you’ve ever felt like you were friends with a celebrity, had them as your lock screen, or expressed anger on their behalf — Swifties, I’m looking at you — you’ve been in a parasocial relationship.

Due to the lack of rejection, these relationships can help alleviate symptoms of social anxiety and loneliness. These parasocial relationships also, and perhaps more notably, pose dangers when a connection goes too far, and the nature of the relationship becomes blurrier by the day.

The emotional investment in celebrities or characters becomes most harmful when it obstructs real-life relationships.

With unreciprocated effort and interactions, people can overestimate what they consider a “real" relationship. The stronger a parasocial relationship becomes, the more a person implements a celebrity or fictional character into their life, affecting their emotions and daily activities.

“It can kinda give you that comfort like, ‘Oh, I kinda feel like I’m in a relationship,’ but that can also be a toxic point,” Brooks said. “That means you might not be actively seeking out someone who would actually want to get to know you.”

With the rise of influencers and social media, celebrities now chase this bond.

Before, fans only interacted with and saw celebrities through premeditated appearances, such as talk shows or concerts. Now, social media makes it easier than ever to connect with fans on a more personal level. From “day in my life” routines to sharing intimate details, people foster a sense of intimacy to garner fame and fans.

“There's nothing that creates this aura of untouchable, this special person type of thing that you would see with more traditional celebrities,” Milla Titova, assistant teaching professor in the department of psychology, said.

For many, it can feel like their favorite celebrity is a phone call or a text away.

We see this in the K-pop industry. While the industry already commodifies its artists in a way that crosses boundaries, apps such as Weverse and Bubble allow fans to connect with celebrities on a more personal level. With the addition of subtitles, the apps break down language barriers, feeding into delusions by allowing artists to appear vulnerable and relatable.

Social media increases influence, and while not necessarily malicious, it’s unfair for influencers to exploit their loyal and loving fanbase for some clout and a quick buck.

“[Celebrities] can convince people to buy products, they can maybe affect people’s social views and that can, of course, go different directions depending on what [the endorsements] are talking about,” Titova said.

From YouTuber sponsorships to actors in Super Bowl ads, seeing a favorite celebrity can push a product and incite fans to buy it. Even BTS member Jeon Jung-kook sold out a fabric softener he wasn’t explicitly advertising through an online conversation with his fans.

Celebrities can essentially prompt fans to do what they say and buy what they advertise to get closer to them — one of the many examples of how parasocial relationships can become concerning.

The lines between fascination and obsession are blurring.

When one-sided attachments feel like genuine relationships, the connection easily becomes disillusioned, and this is only increasing from our social media use. So, a warning, if I may: If a one-sided relationship turns into delusion, your supposed crush might be something deeper. For a number of reasons you may have formed this attachment, but what matters most are the people and experiences you may be missing out on due to your preoccupation with this (mostly) unattainable relationship.

Keep your distance folks, and, as harsh and it sounds, don’t forget that they don’t even know you exist.

Reach writer Dominique Visperas at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @dominiquevisp

