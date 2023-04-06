Diet culture is inevitable

Trigger warning: Mentions of eating disorders.

Editor’s note: This article references quotes from an anonymous survey filled out by 19 UW students.

I’m convinced that most gym rats have an eating disorder.

This really isn’t a stretch. As someone who hits the gym about four to five times a week, my Instagram explore page has sadly become curated to look like that of a fratty white dude whose thoughts can be summed up into tren, gains, and chicken and rice.

I even once encountered an unironic Andrew Tate post, but we don’t have to get into that.

The point is: Instagram reels and TikTok really seem to have surged in gym content. Some of it is pretty harmless, like a tutorial on how to deadlift a barbell without breaking your back, others filled with words like “diet,” “calorie deficit,” and “foods to avoid while cutting.”

The average person will tell you, accurately, that working out and becoming “fit” (whatever the f--k that means) is 70% food and 30% exercise. So it’s no wonder that so many of us engage in disordered eating and diet culture in the crusade to stay thin, or in other words, non-fat.

Lately, the bodybuilding fitness craze has been the cut and bulk process, which is the process of eating at a calorie deficit and surplus, respectively, with the aim of cutting fat and gaining muscle.

Oftentimes, this manifests in obsessively counting calories, writing down every single thing that enters your body, and frankly, sucking the joy out of food and eating.

The root of our issues (other than fatphobia) seem to boil down to the way we moralize about foods. We define some foods as “good” and “bad,” and feel anxiety about letting high-calorie foods slip past our lips.

Commonly known as fear foods, these manifest further unhealthy relationships with food, and more notably highlights the socioeconomic implications of which foods we moralize about.

“Heavily processed & unregulated foods are ‘bad foods,’” one anonymous respondent said. “It’s kind of sinister of anti-diet culture movement to overlook this fact. Especially when this kind of food is the most affordable for the working class & oppressed people, leading to a plethora of health issues — all while rich people have access to the safest and healthiest food.”

Diet culture is more than just keto and eating disorders. It’s rooted in systemic fatphobia, furthered by misogyny and eurocentric beauty standards.

Thinness and fitness manifests as another form of societal control over many people, but most predominantly over women, especially with how heavily advertised slim body types are to women in media, entertainment, and everyday life.

Diet and gym culture reinforces what it means to be fat in our society, and take up excess space in a place that already demands control over women in a plethora of ways.

“Control over an aspect of one’s life,” another anonymous respondent said in response to a question about why people diet. “You can’t control so much in our feeble [little] human lives, so I think people seize the opportunity to control not only what they intake but how others view them, kind of a double whammy.”

People become part of this culture all in the name of health and having a “healthy body,” but what does that really mean?

Genuinely healthy bodies come in a myriad of shapes, despite the societal insistence that fat is bad. Yet we focus on fit bodies as the height of health — and thus, of beauty.

Our idea of the perfect, healthy, fit body is really directly tied to being afraid of being fat and finding fat undesirable.

It’s a foundational part of our society, which works in tandem with how so many people feel the need to police and project our own issues on others regarding health and weight. And, at the end of the day, it comes down to how obsessive we are with the body and with physical appearance.

This is why body positivity has always felt off to me.

Being positive about all bodies still just puts the emphasis on the body, when we should really just see bodies as vessels for us to exist, survive, and thrive in.

When we talk about our bodies and relative thinness, it seems to always be in relation to fat. So much of our world is foundationally anti-fat — which is why diet and gym culture, as it stands, are inherently anti-fat.

“Wanting to alter your own body because it is ‘too fat’ or out of the desire to not ever be fat is fatphobic,” Da’Shaun Harrison said in their book, “Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness.” “Preferring to be with people who are not fat is anti-fat. And it is anti-fat because, statistically, thin people who hold these views are also the people in positions of power to deny the Black fat the materials and tools necessary for us to live.”

Pointing out the rampant fatphobic foundation of the world is not necessarily a call out to make people feel terrible, but just an observation about the mere fact that, given the way fat, diets, health and power are interlinked — of course diet and gym culture is huge. I mean, just look at the impact of shows like “The Biggest Loser,” which actively dehumanized fat people for colosseum-style entertainment.

I would love to soapbox with a pro-diverse body think piece, but truthfully, what unpacking our societal relation to fat really shows is how thinness means upward mobility — much like whiteness, wealth, cisheteronormativity, etc.

Western beauty standards show us that thinness (non-fatness) is what propels people upwards, manifested through social clout, occupational success, health care treatment, and general beauty standards.

So despite the roots of diet culture and gym culture definitely being fatphobic and frequently unhealthy, you really can’t blame people for buying into it so heavily — because you can see what happens to the people who don’t.

Yes, this mindset 100% dismisses the harmful experiences of fat people. We all need to work on unlearning so much anti-fatness in all aspects of our lives because of its material consequences and overall marginalization of fat people.

But at the same time, frankly, it is so hard to push the needle on any issue in society.

And it’s never as cut and dry as “you’re a bad person because you’re fatphobic.” As with every other part of life, it is hard to be unconventional, especially when you’re punished for being different — being fat.

Diet and gym culture is a net negative for the collective, but tragically and inevitably, it is a net positive for individual mobility.

In an individualist society, most people are going to be focused on the latter.

Reach Managing Editor Deborah Kwon at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @scoobydeeby

Like what you’re reading? Support-high quality journalism by clicking here.