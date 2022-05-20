Driving Students Away From Seeking Supportive Services

Editor's note: Here at The Daily, we encourage our readers to submit guest editorials and letters to be featured in our “Free Speech Friday” column. We welcome all voices to contribute positively to campus conversations. Our submission guidelines can be found here.
As a huge public-research university, I understand that no service is “perfect,” but when a student believes that there is a safe and confidential place they can go to receive support for their various health concerns, such as their mental health, they only come to find that the services are non-existent and students are completely ignored for any means of support.
Most students are usually familiar with the following UW campus partners: Counseling Center, Hall Health, LiveWell, Resilience Lab, SafeCampus, UW Recreation, and The Whole U. While all these partners offer their own select range of services for students to utilize, it can become very problematic if some of the services cannot effectively deliver what they say they can.
That being said, the demand for more funding and staffing is real. It can cause a huge hurdle for schools like the UW to meet each and every student’s mental, physical, and emotional health needs. Not to mention that, even if a student does receive help, the wait time for actual planning or discussion on where to go next may take up to a few weeks or more.
With that in mind, the UW campus partners offering services need to recognize that they can’t simply advertise blindly what they supposedly can do, because all that will do is put false hope into students’ minds. It creates further trouble not only for the school, but for the student’s own well-being, especially if their health situation isn’t doing so great.
Students expect that by reaching out for support at one of these services that they could gain resources they need to manage their health. They aren’t expecting to be brushed off so quickly as if they aren’t deemed “qualified enough” to deserve their help.
Questions are raised on why any place, be it college or not, offers services like these if they cannot even follow through properly. If a school is trying to increase their awareness and establish new educational platforms around mental health, illness, and wellness, then it might be advisable to provide them with quality services that work to try and understand its students. By doing so, it could have positive effects, like fostering strong resilience to life’s stressors because students would be well informed with resources on challenges that may emerge in their lives, promoting better inclusiveness on campus.
Instead, services are still operating under the impression that it’s okay to dismiss a student in need. Perhaps there should be an urge for better training for the facilitators of these services so that these people know how to treat people’s circumstances seriously and with much more effort and empathy involved. Having well-organized proper services ready can help students get the level of support they need now or later down the line rather than feeling entirely abandoned and alone.
UW needs to come to terms with the fact that students trust their school’s resources for a reason, and if services, like the ones UW partners with, continue having intentions of trying to discourage students from seeking help, then more students will choose not to use the services. Distrust and resentment will begin to form and students will begin to wonder if there is a hidden underlying message that we, students, don’t know about.
No student needs to go through a negative experience while searching for supportive services. It is clear that UW cannot do much to amend the problems that their campus partners are having with their services. Catering to hundreds of students as it is, it will honestly take a great deal of time and effort before we see any change made to ensure positive outcomes are given to students who use these services.
Life is stressful. School is hard. Everything can fall under an emotional hurricane if not taken care of properly. That is why UW needs to take the time to closely reevaluate their campus partner services so they might be able to assess whether a service may not be operating as well as it should, and then decide if further intervention is needed.
Sadly, the odds that UW will follow through with these steps are very slim, leaving students to figure out which route they would rather take — taking a chance with the services offered or looking elsewhere outside the school grounds.
Tamsin Teague
Law, Societies & Justice and English undergraduate, 2023
