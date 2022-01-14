Diversity is a core value at UW. Or is it really?

Editor's note: Here at The Daily, we encourage our readers to submit guest editorials and letters to be featured in our Free Speech Friday column. We welcome all voices to contribute positively to campus conversations. Our submission guidelines can be found here.
One of the core values of the University of Washington is diversity. Or is it really? Because as a student with disabilities, current policies and practices sure don’t demonstrate that they value me.
Did you know that while students are required to complete the same amount of credits for a degree, the cost of that degree can vary widely from person to person? For example, sixty-three credits are required to earn a Master of Public Health. Tuition is the same per quarter whether one is taking seven credits or eighteen. While most able-bodied students finish the MPH in two years by taking ten credits per quarter, as a student with disabilities, I can petition for disability accommodations to have a reduced course load. The privilege of balancing my education and my health needs comes at a high price. The same degree as my able-bodied student colleagues with the same number of classes will cost me roughly $15,000 more. But the Disability Surcharge, if you will, isn’t the only way UW demonstrates the “value” they place in diversity. They also show that value in who can access the Campus Dental Center.
When you look at the webpage for the Campus Dental Center, they say that their “experienced faculty dentists provide compassionate care for UW students, employees and guests,” and as part of the UW community, they are “committed to the health of all its members.” Since one of the core UW values is diversity, surely when they say “all its members,” they mean students with disabilities too, right?
People who are disabled with a limited income qualify for Medicaid. In Washington state, if a person with disabilities who otherwise meets federal disability requirements chooses to work, they have the option of paying for Medicaid coverage on a sliding scale. Dental services covered by Medicaid include routine exams, cleanings, x-rays, and fillings. Unfortunately, if a Medicaid beneficiary needs a root canal or a crown, they have to find other means to pay for that care.
With a cracked tooth and other extensive dental work needed, I called the Campus Dental Center to make an appointment to establish care. It was then I learned that “all its members” actually means all members who aren’t disabled. The Campus Dental Center doesn’t accept Medicaid, the health insurance option for people with disabilities. The only dental care option for students with disabilities on Medicaid at the University of Washington is to be seen not by dentists in the Campus Dental Center, but by dental students in the Teaching Clinic. It is a good thing that us students with disabilities are used to things taking longer, because according to their website, we can expect our care in the Teaching Clinic to take two to three times longer than if we were seen by dentists in the Campus Dental Center.
As someone who has been disabled for over twenty years, my lived experiences bring unique insight to the world. The University of Washington saw the value that my diverse perspectives bring to the table, and saw it fit to admit me into the School of Public Health to earn my Master of Public Health. The inequitable, exclusionary policies of the University of Washington demonstrate that this is where their stake in diversity ends.
I and countless other students with disabilities need your help. We need you to contact the Associated Students of the University of Washington if you are an undergraduate, or the Graduate and Professional Student Senate if you are a graduate student, and to advocate on our behalf. Our degrees should cost the same and we should have the same access to services as our able-bodied student colleagues. Encourage the University of Washington to value more than just the diverse thoughts that students with disabilities bring. Encourage them to value us.
Sabrina McClimans
UW graduate student, School of Public Health, 2023
