End the influence of polluter corporations on our university

UW believes that climate change is “a defining issue of our time,” according to a statement on the website of your College of the Environment.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, they approved a resolution to exit all investments in fossil fuel industries by 2027. They claim this action was done to “avoid greenwashing and to take meaningful action” and is “putting the University of Washington in the front ranks of universities addressing climate change.”

Unfortunately, UW fails to live up to its aspirations, because it is crippled by its relationship with corporate power. I will first explain how this relationship functions today. I will then explain how this relationship forces your university to act against its stated values.

We live in a time of increasing corporate wealth held by a decreasing number of corporate firms. These mega-corporations are the ones you know and the ones with offices in South Lake Union and across the Eastside — Amazon and Microsoft, to name a couple.

They are in growing need of well-educated tech workers for hire, so the industry as a whole is incentivized to increase the total number of qualified workers entering the market. They do that by working together to make strategic investments in the programs that produce that talent.

One example of this practice at UW is the beautiful, and only three-year-old, Bill & Melinda Gates Center for Computer Science & Engineering. A quick trip to the expansive foyer will tell you that it was the generosity of corporations including Amazon and Microsoft which “helped make this building a reality,” to quote the plaque.

For these corporations, this was a lucrative investment.

The new building allowed the School of Computer Science & Engineering to double the number of degrees granted annually. According to the Academic Data Management Office and the Career & Internship Center, computer science is now the most popular undergraduate major at UW.

Not coincidentally, the top two corporate employers of proud 2021 University of Washington grads, the most recent data available, were Amazon and Microsoft, and the top three most common entry-level job titles for those Huskies were software engineer, software development engineer, and project engineer.

This may appear like a win-win for your university and the corporate powers of the greater Seattle area.

UW gets free money to improve its facilities and the aforementioned firms get the workforce necessary to expand their operations. But there is a cost, and you are paying it.

The truth is that everyone who breathes the air is paying for it.

Amazon and Microsoft are both massive emitters of fossil fuels themselves and contributors to the scientific and technological knowledge necessary to maintain and increase fossil fuel extraction around the world.

Amazon’s carbon footprint has risen every year since 2018. One way that Amazon pollutes is via its fuel-burning planes and trucks. Decisions like the one last year to buy eleven additional jetliners explain why Amazon’s emissions total from this source alone increased by 69% between 2020 and 2021.

Not only does Amazon generate pollution itself, they also sell machine learning and artificial intelligence technology to oil companies including B.P. and Shell to help them increase their production, and therefore, their emissions.

Microsoft is even worse on this latter point.

Microsoft's Artificial Intelligence Center for Excellence assists the fossil fuel industry’s transformation to digital technologies and networks. In just one example, this technology “will enable ExxonMobil to make faster and better decisions on drilling optimization” and has the “potential to expand production by as much as 50,000 barrels of oil a day by 2025.”

The role UW plays in facilitating the expansion of these corporations means that it is directly contradicting the commitments it made earlier this year.

UW is not treating climate change like a “defining issue of our time” when it accepts donations from polluter corporations to help expand their workforce and their business operations.

I hate to break it, but the truth is that they are “greenwashing” with their current commitments.

If the University of Washington wants to be “in the front ranks of universities addressing climate change,” then divestment is not enough. UW must eliminate the undue influence of polluter corporations by committing to take no donations from corporations whose operations contribute to fossil fuel emissions or any stakeholders thereof.

Sean Haney

Political science and global and regional studies undergraduate