Feeling dumb? It’s not you, it’s COVID-19

We can be appreciative of technology while still identifying its faults. Despite heightened levels of online connectivity, COVID-19 has created a gap in the quality of education at all levels.

NPR recently released six key takeaways related to the pandemic’s impact on learning.

Long story short, the rapid switch from in-person learning to remote learning negatively affected education.

Remote learning hindered students’ digestion of various subjects, and even those who spent the least amount of time online missed “the equivalent of seven to 10 weeks of math learning,” according to Thomas Kane, professor of education and economics at Harvard University.

In addition to gaining knowledge, school presents mandatory social exchanges that help to solidify presented information and create foundational social skills.

A recent linguistics study suggests that children learn language better when physically interacting with somebody versus watching a screen. This applies to other aspects of education as well. Students of all ages struggled with the loss of motivation and engagement needed in order to retain what they were learning.

For me, the end of junior year and the entirety of my senior year of high school flew by. I can barely recollect what I learned during those years, and the college application process drastically changed from what I had expected for my entire life.

Of course, low-income students struggled the most.

Compared to the average loss mentioned above, Black students missed about six months of learning and low-income students missed about seven.

According to an article by Heather J. Hough, it was the “inequitable access to health care, income inequality, and disproportionate employment in high-risk, ‘essential’ jobs” that made low-income, Black, Latinx, and Indigenous students deal with the worst of the pandemic.

For these students, school was a place that provided many of the things they lacked at home, whether this be access to food, support from adults, or general social interaction.

Comparably, the approach to education in the 1918 pandemic differed in that many argued that being at school was the safest option for students. They were implementing solid policies — commonly, the sanitization at school was much better than at home.

New York City, New Haven, and Chicago were the highest populated cities at the time and were the cities that consistently advocated for this method. Most students came from tenements, which were notoriously harmful.

In other cities in which schools closed, students often didn’t have schoolwork. In their free time, many students worked at jobs in hazardous locations like factories to simply make ends meet. This eventually changed in the 1930s, as laws limiting child labor went into effect.

In 1918, schools were a controlled environment; while today, they were centers for contagion.

Fast forward 100 years, as a new school year emerges and UW transitions to fully in-person classes, we can only hope that our educational experience improves while maintaining public safety.

I can confidently say that I did not predict my college experience to turn out the way it has when I was a high school student. Like most students, I felt deprived of the social opportunities that college usually offers, and I am not alone in this feeling.

Thus, the pandemic’s effect on education is evidently a double-edged sword.

Online learning, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, amplified many of the issues that educational institutions were already experiencing, including food and shelter scarcity, access to technology, and insufficient mental health support. However, it also presented the option for more secure and flexible learning.

The introduction of hybrid learning gave students the opportunity to have some control over the way in which they learned.

Of course, this couldn’t guarantee the quality of education that students received, as professors didn’t have as much of a connection with students. That being said, is it really worth risking students’ health?

I think a factor we’ve brushed over — or, rather chosen to ignore — is that many immunocompromised and disabled students still feel unsafe, and giving them the option to learn virtually is still the safest option for them.

While evidence certainly suggests that in-person learning is beneficial, the fact remains that not everyone is fully comfortable with the dramatic shift.

When presented with drastic changes, such as pandemics, we must be open to adapting with them. There is no going back to normal. We won’t learn the same way we did three years ago — just as we don’t learn the same as we did a century ago — and we need to be OK with that.

Evidently, it cannot be ignored that the pandemic took a toll on the quality of education, as well as the experiences of students during their core developmental years.

Reach writer Sophie Knight at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @knightsophie13

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.