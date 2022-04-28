Flexibility after COVID-19?

Extraordinary circumstances can happen to anyone at any time, so why doesn’t UW afford flexible grading policies to everyone, all the time? As a matter of equal opportunity, UW should adopt an opt-in satisfactory/not satisfactory (S/NS) grading policy permanently and allow “S” grades to count toward graduation and program requirements.
According to data presented to the Faculty Council on Academic Standards in October 2021, extraordinary circumstances quarters saw an average 336% increase in S/NS grade changes over previous quarters.
Access to this option, however, is dependent on the president and provost’s designation, which cannot be counted on from one quarter to the next, leaving students uncertain about what they can expect.
The administration’s decision not to declare fall 2021 or spring 2022 “extraordinary circumstances” quarters ignited sharp controversy among students and prompted action from the student senate. While classes returned to predominantly in-person learning, COVID-19 cases were still prevalent and the general climate around campus felt uneasy.
During “regular” quarters, like fall 2021 or spring 2022, or in the “before times,” UW’s grading policies allow students to opt-in to S/NS grading until the last day of the quarter, but these “S” grades do not count toward most graduation or program requirements. This leaves students with an extremely limited number of opportunities to utilize S/NS grading without disrupting their graduation plans.
Though everyone has surely faced extraordinary circumstances related to the pandemic, there are many other times during a student’s academic career in which significant challenges can impact their ability to fully participate.
Fourth-year student Patrick H. said he took an incomplete for a class due to having kidney stones. Though he was able to finish the class, his GPA that quarter was much lower than average.
Third-year student Lia said her autoimmune disorder created painful blood clots in her legs, affecting her ability to participate in class. Luckily for Lia, she could take advantage of the extraordinary circumstances designation to switch to S/NS, saving her GPA and graduation plans. While things worked out for Lia that time, she said that S/NS grading options could have really helped her before the pandemic as well.
Outside of extraordinary circumstance quarters, the alternatives available to students who face situations affecting their ability to fully participate in classes are insufficient. Besides receiving a poor grade, a student can S/NS up to 20 elective credits, drop one class per quarter, or take an incomplete and have to make up the course later.
These alternatives are simply not robust enough to preserve a student’s cumulative GPA, transcript, or graduation plans, and the university’s policies should not disadvantage students for circumstances beyond their control — especially if they continue to put in whatever work they can to receive an “S” grade.
The Faculty Council on Academic Standards has repeatedly discussed and presented legislation on S/NS grading since the start of COVID-19. Dr. Ann Huppert, chair of the council and associate professor of architecture, said these changes were made in response to the pandemic and that there has been no discussion of making them permanent.
“UW leadership felt it was important to provide the flexibility of S/NS grades during extraordinary circumstance quarters over the past two years, however a permanent shift to S/NS is unlikely without a significant change across the higher education world,” Victor Balta, UW spokesperson, said in an email.
Lukas Illa, ASUW director of university affairs, has pressed administrators and faculty members on this very topic.
“In response, faculty were concerned that S grades counting for graduation requirements during non-extraordinary circumstances quarters would dilute the perception that the UW is a premier and competitive institution,” Illa said in an email.
Moving to this policy could, of course, entice a student to S/NS every class. While that is certainly a choice they can make, I would argue it is a rare one. Many students seek further formal education, admission to which requires a GPA. Other students have merit scholarships tied to their GPAs or are striving for honors. Whatever the motivation, students understand that GPAs matter; they are just looking for some support when times are tough.
Balta pointed out that some recent or soon-to-be graduates applying to graduate programs are finding it more difficult as a result of UW’s S/NS policy.
“The UW is part of the larger educational community and we need to ensure that our students are able to gain entry to graduate programs and the workplace,” Balta said. “Grades remain an important metric for these purposes.”
Other issues with a policy like this stem from the Office of the University Registrar, which would be charged with implementing these changes. Navigating financial aid status, honors requirements, and visa status with a permanent S/NS policy would become more difficult, if not impossible, with the current infrastructure behind the Registrar’s systems.
“We should invest in transforming the outdated and inefficient system the Registrar uses to manually change grading options,” Illa said. “I find the expansion of [extraordinary circumstance quarters] grading policies overwhelmingly beneficial to the student body.”
There are indeed challenges and consequences to this policy, whether it is implemented or not. If the university further considers this policy, there will of course have to be limits and boundaries established. Here are some recommendations on what those limits could be:
Similar to the emergency aid application, students could submit a brief questionnaire about their personal circumstances and why S/NS would be helpful. This is a very low barrier to access while still ensuring some accountability, but potential administrative resource issues do arise when there are too many requests.
Similar to the annual drop policy, UW could limit the number of S/NS changes per year to three, allowing a student to S/NS an entire quarter of classes but no more. While this helps students who have circumstances isolated to a single quarter, for those facing chronic or longer-term situations, this may not be enough.
UW could also allow students to S/NS any course, but for purposes like determining scholarship eligibility, major or program eligibility, or honors, the pre-converted numeric grade could be used. This protects the student’s cumulative GPA and graduation plans while not artificially inflating their GPA for scholarships, honors, or competitive applications. This option, however, would be difficult to implement through the university’s current grading systems and may still result in students facing significant penalties (such as loss of funding) due to conditions beyond their control.
Students, myself included, are certainly appreciative of the faculty and administration’s work to increase grading flexibility during the pandemic. But now it is time for UW to lead the educational community, cement these positive changes, and ensure that students can receive flexibility whenever they face a challenging situation on their own.
