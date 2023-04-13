Flipping the coin of the snow in Seattle

Editor's note: Here at The Daily, we encourage our readers to submit guest editorials and letters to be featured in our Opinion section. We welcome all voices to contribute positively to campus conversations. Our submission guidelines can be found here.

At least once a year, the rainy city of Seattle is blessed with some snow. All the green colors turn white, the city stops its activities, and the people pull out their best snow outfits to play and walk through the beautiful parks Seattle has.

You can see kids sliding at Gasworks and Volunteer Park, or some other adventurers that do downhill skiing on Queen Anne’s steep streets. What everyone could agree on is the feeling of joy that surrounds those snowy days in the Emerald City.

This past season, Seattle experienced at least three snow falls accompanied by lower-than-usual freezing temperatures, even at maximum temperatures.

The blizzard on Dec. 23 was this season's most intense winter storm, which brought freezing rain, a meteorological phenomenon that left Seattle covered in ice, and forced most flights to be suspended and put the city under global news.

The news covered the multiple falls and funny mild accidents that were registered during that day, and that made the whole world laugh at Seattleites who, despite the warnings, tried to move around the city.

But news hardly covered the other side of the coin that this and other storms have.

On the other side of “white streets,” there are homeless people. People who, despite all efforts, have to face this inclement weather just with what they are carrying.

While deaths among homeless people in Seattle increased by 27% in 2020, with respect to the 5 previous years, in 2022, Seattle broke a new record — 310 deaths, marking an increase of 65% more than 2021.

Death rates among the homeless are double the death rates of the rest of the population, and those at increased risk are African Americans and Indian American/Alaska Natives, who disproportionately die prematurely compared to the general Washington population.

Homeless people die younger than the rest of the population, with a life expectancy of 50 years, compared to the life expectancy of 80 years for the rest of the population.

Homeless people must try surviving not only the inaccessible health care system to treat communicable, non-communicable, and mental diseases, but also injuries and extreme weather.

Last year, 10 homeless people died of hypothermia — 3 more than those who died from suicide.

Exposure to extreme cold weather can also have mid- to long-term effects on human health, such as increased mortality due to myocardial infarction, respiratory diseases, and ischemic heart disease.

So, although the number of deaths due to hypothermia may not look large, the attributable risk of death, due to exposure to cold, increases the number of deaths that have cold weather as a mediator.

Imagine now, being exposed to extreme cold weather several times during a season, for years. For the more than 53,500 people who live homeless, a white Christmas or a white morning do not mean joy or magic, it means being closer to death.

Extreme weather events like those that Seattle have had during this 2022-23 season are expected to increase in frequency and severity due to climate change, which puts the homeless population at increased risk of death over the years.

While some communities could access warm shelters, like Tent City 3 who accessed some warm rooms in the University of Washington this season, there are other communities or isolated people who don’t.

Yet, our system waits for them to be proactive, find a job, and be productive. If we could picture ourselves trying to work and produce outdoors with not enough clothes to warm us up, we would understand that we are asking too much from people who are trying to survive.

So, next time you find yourself enjoying the snow in Seattle, reflect on what you are doing as a citizen to help homeless people to not die out in the cold. It is not required to be an activist or an advocate (like participating in local organizations), it is not necessary to donate anything (like money to those organizations, or food and clothes to encampments around the city).

It could be as simple as supporting the correct policies by getting informed on the proposals of your local representatives, and voting for those who aim to end homelessness from its root causes.

There is always something that we can do. Let’s allow every person who lives in Seattle to enjoy the snow.

Graduate Student 2023, Master in Public Health, Global Health