From sorority house to Kane Hall: The social pressures behind masking

The start of spring quarter also marked the start of masks no longer being required in indoor spaces in Washington state.
Our classes depict an array of masking habits. Quiz sections tend to lean heavier on the masked side, while Kane Hall lectures show a pretty even split between those who are masked and those who aren’t.
From a scientific standpoint, it doesn’t really make sense to think about how one room with 400 people seems to have fewer students who are masked, while a room of 20 has everyone masked up.
Even though these lecture rooms may be larger in size, a room with more people means being exposed to more germs, and thus a higher chance of contracting COVID-19.
There is a clear social pressure behind masking depending on the location. I have friends who live in my sorority house with over 80 girls — where they don’t wear masks. However, in their public health classroom, they make sure to wear a mask.
To preface, I believe we absolutely should be accommodating our masking to people's comfort levels.
If I am at an assisted living home, visiting my grandmother, of course I am going to wear a mask, considering that people are at greater risk in this environment. If your professor has expressed their personal concerns about catching and/or spreading COVID-19, you, of course, would want to be respectful and wear a mask.
We should also continue the public health practices we used before COVID-19. If you feel sick, don’t go to class or work, get tested, and recover before you resume socializing.
This logic is fine and makes sense, but what doesn’t make sense is masking performatively.
It frustrates me in the same way that performative activism does: doing something purely because we think it will make other people believe we are a good person, but not actually caring about the cause.
Of course, I care about stopping the spread of COVID-19, but in a classroom of 20 people, I assume the students are not incredibly at risk because they are attending in-person classes where masks are not required. In this situation, I am not going to pretend that I am scared of catching COVID-19, because I am not.
I am privileged to be a healthy, vaccinated, young person who has had COVID-19 multiple times. My body is well equipped to deal with this virus.
However, I am still scared of spreading COVID-19. I do not think I could have a clear conscience knowing that I put someone else’s life at risk, but with where we are now in 2022, if people are making the conscious decision to attend in-person classes, I can do nothing but assume this means they are not at risk, as upsetting as this reality may be.
The pandemic has been a horrific event, and I do not mean to belittle the dangers of this virus that persist today. However, we have been dealing with this for years, despite initially thinking back on March 13, 2020 that this event would only last 10 days.
We have to start reaching for normalcy as much as we can. Not only has this pandemic caused horrific illness and death, but has had horrific effects on people’s mental health and well-being.
We have been permitted by government officials and scientists, whose life’s work is researching viruses, to no longer wear masks in most circumstances.
Form your own opinion of what you are comfortable with, while still being conscious of the areas in which you absolutely should be COVID-19-conscious, and stick to it, because nobody asked for a performance when it comes to public health.
Reach writer Mary Murphy at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @marymurphy301
