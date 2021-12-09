Boo, and vote

It seems self-explanatory that when something clearly isn’t working, we shouldn’t just continue acting like it is. That is the position that people posturing with no desire for real change often take. What doesn’t make sense to me is why we’re all going along with it.
I’m talking about the systems that govern and characterize our country, and I’m thinking about them in the context of our usual overwhelmingly horrific headlines. This time around, in particular, I’m thinking about the recent Kyle Rittenhouse trial and the likelihood that the current Supreme Court is either going to overturn Roe v. Wade or allow it to be so obliterated on the state level that they may as well have overturned it.
This is also important to consider in the context of the 2022 midterm elections, which are now a little under a year away.
We’ll be told to go to the polls and vote. Why should we vote? Well, abortion access is at stake, they’ll tell us. And think of criminal justice reform. The ballot will likely be a combination of that, climate change, gun violence, affordable housing — I could go on and on.
When “they” want us to vote for them, they’ll call these things crises and be right. We’ll elect the next Joe Biden or some other cardboard cutout of a candidate no one is excited about. When they’re elected, much of that urgency will go out the door or –– owing to a combination of partisan gridlock and a system that never seems to favor equity and justice –– very little will change. In short, everything is a crisis but nothing is addressed like one.
It really feels like we don’t have much of a choice. How else are we going to attempt to preserve abortion access, for example? The courts have been tied for many of our lifetimes. We exist in a system that only seems to perpetuate its own inequity. We bend to the constraints of this system, even though its outcomes are consistently inconsistent with the values of the general public — as is clearly the case with abortion, with more than 60% of Americans supporting some level of legal abortion access, according to Forbes.
I don’t want this to be misconstrued: Voting is so important. However, there is something seriously messed up — and also mindlessly infuriating — about being told to live in a system that was intentionally built on the ideals of oppression and marginalization and continues to work as intended.
I think the most vivid representation of this phenomena took place when former President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention in 2016. When the crowd began booing at the mention of “Donald Trump,” President Obama chided them, saying, “Don’t boo, vote.”
Clearly, voting didn’t cut it. Despite losing the popular vote by a significant margin, Trump became president and reshaped the federal judiciary in his single term.
“Don’t boo, vote” is still present in our somehow inescapable mindset of the oh-so powerful American electoralism. In the context of the Rittenhouse trial and the current makeup of the Supreme Court, voting plays a role, but it’s not the whole picture; to act like voting is a cure-all for social issues is harmful and minimizes everything else at play — from gerrymandering and voter suppression to deep-seated structural problems. And this sentiment is often directed at younger voters, so it honestly feels just plain patronizing.
It is appropriate to react with outrage to outrageous things. Our grade school history curricula loved to emphasize the “revolutionary” impact of the American experiment, but instead of being taught to continue questioning, we’re taught to be complacent in what we already have. This kind of hypocrisy is not surprising. We live in a country that purports freedom and inherent equality, but neither have ever been applied equally to people in this country.
It would be terrifying if we all responded with abject apathy or passivity to all of our problems, and that’s exactly the expectation here. Show up to the polls, cast your ballot for who you’re supposed to cast it for, watch very little meaningful change occur, and take a nap for four years. Or, in other words: “Don’t boo, vote.”
I wonder what would happen if an overwhelming outpour of discontent and nationwide rage were to occur. We should find out.
“Garnering energy for a movement and strength in numbers takes time and energy that go beyond filling out a ballot,” Isabelle Knowles, a fourth-year public health student, said.
We should take that time and energy to advocate, educate, challenge, demand, and react in a manner that is perhaps a little less socially acceptable than what the status quo would prefer.
Reach writer Michele Rubinstein at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @michelehalleru
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(1) comment
It's true. Progressives have had a string of losses lately.
Democrats need to maintain their moderate platforms, and replace Biden with a stronger candidate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.