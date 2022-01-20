OPINION: Dear UW administration: Invest in hybrid models or stay online

It's official: In-person classes lasted one quarter before students and staff needed to move online in some capacity. While the benefits and problems with online classes vary depending on who you ask, the last-minute announcement for classes to move to hybrid or online until Jan. 28 left students and professors scrambling. In the midst of the chaos, the rapid transition hinders the accessibility of classrooms for part, if not all, of winter quarter.
"The support I need to learn on Zoom is different than in the classroom, and most professors have been flexible with me, but when they’re not, the whole process feels even more arduous," Malikai Bass, a graduate intern for the Student Disability Commission (SDC), said.
As a student with a disability myself, I already find communicating and implementing accommodations without these last-minute changes to be stressful and challenging. And in online settings, the accessibility of the class can heavily depend on the technological proficiency of the professor. Not to mention that because the UW administration left this decision to professors, many students have been left to juggle a mixed medium of classes.
“The common concern that most students seem to have is back-to-back classes with one online and one in-person,” Tam Nguyen, an undergraduate intern for the SDC, said. “Ultimately, there is a lot of uncertainty.”
This uncertainty can lead to differing expectations and needs that students and faculty must work through together. Tasked with the decision to stay in-person or go fully online, professors need to remain flexible for students, especially those with disabilities, as they navigate and reevaluate their access needs and potential health risks.
However, this sudden and individual decision can easily end up risking the accessibility of the classroom.
“Leaving it to individual professors introduces a lot of potential for unchecked ableism,” Bass said. “In some hybrid classes, the online sections are not being utilized well because professors view them as temporary and inconvenient, so materials are inaccessible, lecture recordings are poor quality, maybe the chat doesn’t work, or the captions aren’t enabled, and students don’t have the proper infrastructure to learn remotely because professors believe they should be coming in person or that it’s only for a couple of weeks.”
This decision not only puts undue pressure on faculty, but also puts them in a position that they shouldn't be in. Sarah Coppola, an assistant teaching professor in human centered design & engineering (HCDE), credits her doctoral public health background in researching and informing her decision to teach online.
“We need people who are [in] leadership to be making these decisions,” Coppola said. “It's not up to individual instructors to be an industrial hygienist, but I’m finding myself putting on that industrial hygienist hat.”
As an HCDE student studying inclusive design, I see the ideal hybrid class as allowing for more student agency and adaptability in their learning during a pandemic. Yet, many classrooms and departments are not equipped with the resources nor support to allow for successful hybrid teaching, especially for discussion and group work-based curricula, such as in HCDE. So, even when done well (or to the extent possible), hybrid options can be quite taxing on professors.
Coppola planned for a hybrid course in the fall, and between herself and a colleague, it took them six hours to work through the logistical experimentation alone. The HCDE department purchased a Meeting Owl camera, mic, and speaker system that goes for $1,000, and while they made it work, the system was still not perfect.
“Particularly, sound quality is still a problem even with the Owl camera, and it’s really hard to have a good discussion when half the class is online and half the class is in-person,” Coppola said. “It’s so many steps, and then you're bombarded with questions and your brain is just like, ‘I can’t.’”
Additionally, hybrid options may require further lesson planning depending on whether or not in-person activities can translate to online settings.
Coppola recalls taking inspiration from her graduate hybrid courses, which had classrooms equipped with microphones dispersed throughout so people online and in-person could hear each other. Perhaps unsurprisingly, one staff member’s entire job was making sure the technological logistics worked while the professors could teach.
Instead, faculty fulfill both roles when running hybrid classes if they wish to ensure accessibility for all students. Given the amount of cognitive load and preparation that hybrid models require at UW, I wonder why the administration failed to make a unilateral decision for remote learning, especially considering the risks to accessibility and students’ mental and physical health.
Inevitably, the omicron variant continues to spread through the UW community, and students of all (dis)abilities are struggling to stay afloat mentally and emotionally. While online learning may not meet everyone’s needs, the least the UW administration can do is provide the necessary structure to keep students and faculty on the same page — or at least invest in the hybrid model technology to ensure accessibility across all course options.
If the UW administration seriously plans to return in-person in less than 10 days, faculty and students need the time and energy to prepare for a mid-quarter transition — time and energy that most of us don't have.
Reach writer Tatum Lindquist at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TatumLindquist
