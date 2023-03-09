Heterosexual intercourse is often unfair — let’s talk about it

Editor's note: “The Sex Life of UW Students” is a bi-weekly column whose title is a spin-off of the HBO Max series “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” filmed on UW campus. In this column, writer Jennie Jeon discusses both her own experiences with sex, along with sex stories that UW students have shared, in an effort to normalize sexual discourse — especially the not-so-pleasurable parts of our sex lives at a young age.

Most of my sexual relationships with straight men have been mediocre and, in extreme cases, terrible.

I still remember the gut-wrenching discomfort that overwhelmed me after my ex-boyfriend repeatedly asked me to continue a blowjob in hopes of solving his erection trouble, due to an unfortunate, out-of-control porn addiction.

It’s because of stories like mine that sex in heterosexual relationships has garnered a bad reputation. This is only further solidified when considering that hetero-sex is more often than not centered around male pleasure and often ends when the man finishes.

“I think [sex is] easier for the man, and most of the time, I feel like I have to work less,” an anonymous UW second-year male student said. “I still feel [though that] most men, they only want to finish when women enjoy the experience more.”

Despite this optimistic and otherwise positive perspective, no matter how long or short the sex was, it wasn’t enjoyable, because, personally, I felt used. My partners seemed so absorbed in cosplaying Johnny Sins, when intercourse should be an opportunity for partners to reinforce emotional closeness in the bedroom.

Since male pleasure is more straightforward, I see why men can crave sex less for the emotional aspect than women do.

As a woman in heterosexual relationships, having partners with significantly higher libidos was very difficult, because I felt pressured to fulfill their sexual fantasies when they initiated sex.

Even with the knowledge that libido can sometimes be lowered by things out of our control, such as medication, when I would turn these men down, they admitted that they didn’t feel desired as a partner.

This confused me, because, in my own experience, if my male partners did not want to have sex at a particular time, I would leave it at that. It did not make me self-reflect on my value as a person.

In her book, “The Will To Change: Men, Masculinity, and Love,” bell hooks describes this phenomenon perfectly.

“Men come to sex hoping that it will provide them with all of the emotional satisfaction that would have come from love,” hooks states. “Most men think that sex will provide them with a sense of being alive, connected, that sex will offer closeness, intimacy, pleasure. And more often than not sex simply does not deliver the goods. This fact does not lead men to cease obsessing about sex; it intensifies their lust and their longing.”

It is unfair how extremely different sex can feel for men and women, but also how little both genders can be aware of this dynamic in the bedroom.

“I don’t know any [male and female] pairing where the man’s rate of orgasm is not [almost] 100%,” an anonymous female third-year student said. “Men tend to take control or ‘lose themselves’ in what they’re doing. They want their partner to enjoy what is happening, but they end up focused on their pleasure more easily and assume what feels good for them feels good for their partner.”

For the longest time, I wanted to keep up with my male partner’s libido and advance their enjoyment. This meant oversexualizing myself, assuming the submissive role, and pretending I enjoyed the roughness.

I don’t blame the bad sex on my exes completely, because it took me a few years to realize what sex meant to me, the role I wanted to play in the bedroom, and how to draw clear boundaries.

Sex can be casual and without commitment, or it can be intimate and trusting.

Regardless of the context, it still requires two parties to be vulnerable and aware of each other’s needs.

“Sex is one of the most vulnerable, intimate activities you can do with a partner,” UW second-year Rahul Shokeen said. “If a person is comfortable enough to experience that with me, they have a level of trust and confidence, [and] it is extremely validating.”

If we’re biologically wired to seek sex for pleasure, we should be mindful of our own relationships with sex.

We can start by understanding that sex does not validate us as human beings, because it is only one aspect of a relationship. This can alleviate the pressure on partners with contrasting libidos or confidence in the bedroom, oftentimes seen in hererosexual relationships.

If your partner stirs up the courage to communicate that the sex is not satisfying them, learn that they’re not attacking your abilities, but become a team player and make sex a better experience for both parties.

I now seek sexual experiences where my partner puts intentional work for my pleasure as well as theirs, because sex should feel real.

In the case of hetero-sex, being dominant in the bedroom does not mean that you neglect your partner’s needs. When I finally experienced sex where I did not feel pressured to match my partner’s libido by hypersexualizing myself, my whole world flipped.

Sex doesn’t have to be as extravagant as the media portrays it to be. It is as simple as making sure you don’t take complete control (unless your partner asks) and always asking what is or is not working for your partner.

At the end of the day, most people would rather feel safe and secure in the bedroom than be subjected to a series of aggressive backshots and often fake, leg-shaking orgasms that are rampant throughout modern porn.

To my fellow ladies, I empathize with you if your sexual experience doesn’t seem as straightforward and fulfilling as your male partner’s. I gently encourage you to think about the role sex plays in your life, because sex can — and should — feel good for us as well.

For some of you straight men out there, let’s put an end to the idea that sex stops just because you finished first.

