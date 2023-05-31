How accessible is nature to UW students?

The sun is out, nature is in full bloom, and tourists are flooding campus. Though finals are looming over all of us, we are all in need of some time spent outside, whether it’s hiking or simply walking around a park.

But if UW students don’t have a car, how are they supposed to get to these remote locations?

Off the bat, I usually think of public transportation. When I first got to Seattle, I thought that the transportation was amazing, at least compared to my hometown.

Now that I’ve started taking it more, I have realized just how unreliable and taxing it can be to get to places like parks and trailheads.

“It would be nicer if there was some more regular transport,” fourth-year student Matt Haynes said. “I’ve been stuck in North Bend waiting for like an hour and 40 minutes because I missed it by two minutes on my way back down, so it would be nice if it was a bit more regular.”

Most buses don’t even take you to trail entrances, they drop you off a far walk away. Sometimes you even have to walk along highways. This can be something that often discourages students without cars from going altogether.

UW is not doing much better. Many students coming to UW think that the transportation is going to be covered.

“I thought if you were going to go [to nature] with a club, then UW would supply gas and like the car and that kind of stuff,” first-year Elaine Everett said. “That's what I heard when I was applying to the school.”

With many students under the impression that it would all be covered, which is reasonable considering the hefty amount of tuition we all pay, it’s surprising to learn the opposite.

The university doesn’t do anything in regard to transportation. Instead, clubs use carpooling as a way of getting out to these destinations. Therefore, the amount of people who can go on these trips depends on the amount of people willing to drive.

For students, this doesn’t look great. Unless you’re passionate about the outdoors, this could crush your hopes of being able to experience the wonderful nature Washington has to offer.

Despite things not looking great, there is a little bit of hope that we can rely on for the future.

Recently, King County started running Trailhead Direct again, after shutting it down during the pandemic. This is a public transportation system running through the summer that brings you straight to trailheads.

“It's essentially a bus that goes directly to any trailhead, there are no stops along the way,” UWild field program manager Alexis Ryan said. “So, I think that could provide a really great accessibility opportunity for UW students.”

Though Trailhead Direct is only running during the summer, it’s a great start to bring people from the city straight to trails, instead of dropping them off a ways away.

We can hope that this will turn into a year-round service, as Washington trails are nice to experience not just during the summer.

Clubs are another opportunity to learn more about nature spots that the greater Seattle area has to offer. If you’re new and want to know where to start, this can be a great place to get information and find community with people who have similar interests.

There are a bunch of niche clubs that focus on the outdoors, with The Hiking Club at UW and Husky Snow Club being just two out of the many out there.

In addition, UWild is something that the university currently offers to give students access to nature. They provide transportation, equipment, and knowledge for the excursions and classes they provide.

While there is a fee and their programs are limited, this program is a great start, and it shows that there is so much more UW should and can be doing to create access for students.

A busing system just for students, faculty, and staff would be a great start. UW could also tap into UCars, cover gas and rent out equipment, thus providing students with a more reliable way of getting out and interacting with trails.

“So, it's not impossible to go hiking around here, because there are a lot of, ‘It's a bit of a hike,’” Everett said. “It just depends on how much time and effort you're willing to put in to get to those trails.”

Being a city school with nature surrounding us in every direction of our campus just a mere 30 minutes away, UW should prioritize giving students more opportunities to connect with nature, especially if they’re serious about improving students’ mental health and well-being.

Reach writer Fiona Paterson at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @fiona_326

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality journalism by donating here.