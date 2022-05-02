How hot girl summer hurts the environment

We’re inching closer and closer to hot girl summer and preparation is in full swing. The IMA is packed (not that I’m going, but that's what I hear) and stores on the Ave are flooded with college students getting ready for 70 degree days.
Much of the hot girl summer mentality centers around having fun in the warmer months, embracing friends, and having a good time. It's also about being the hottest you can possibly be, and part of that is refreshing your summer wardrobe. What the hot girls aren't taking into consideration is the impact this trend has on our planet.
The need to have a constantly revolving closet stocked with the latest trends for each season is an ongoing issue, not specific to summer. Keeping up with the Joneses is a fad that will likely never go out of style. Each time I take a walk on the Quad, my designer skills are put to the test when I see what stylized outfits students have fashioned that day. Fast fashion has society in its chokehold and we’re all to blame.
I love looking cool. I bought the Air Forces just like you did and I’ve long since lost the skinny jeans. Congrats Generation Z, we bullied the nation into buying more mom jeans.
On a small scale, this hurts our bank account — I can feel the money leaving my account the second I walk past Urban Outfitters. It can also be detrimental to our mental well-being. Many feel anxiety walking into a class without a claw clip in tow. The constant need to change what we are wearing to impress the masses can take a toll on our mental health.
What really hurts not only us, but future generations, is the way fast fashion impacts our environment. The constant need to rebrand ourselves in terms of what clothes we’re wearing accentuates the already prevalent issue of climate health.
Even though shopping at secondhand stores (thanks to whoever rebranded this as “thrifting”) is a great way to be a more sustainable consumer, many of our hand-me-downs go elsewhere. They move from your closet to landfills. For us, this may not seem problematic — out of sight, out of mind, right?
Wrong. Fast fashion's pressure to improve our style means loads of clothing going into the garbage when we’ve only worn them for six months. The Northeast Recycling Council reports that 83% of used clothing from our drawers and closets end up in the garbage. Donation is a step in the right direction, but we also need to stop the excessive consumption as well.
According to the Northeast Recycling Council, manufacturing is the second largest polluting industry in the world after oil and gas. Not only is there the issue of where our clothes go when we are done with them, but also the environmental cost of production as well.
“To put this into perspective, it takes 10,000 liters of water to produce one kilogram of cotton or approximately 3,000 liters of water for one cotton shirt, ” Ngan Le said in an article for the Princeton Student Climate Initiative.
The energy needed to produce the clothes, shoes, and accessories we’re mass-consuming is hurting our planet. The more we purchase, the more clothing that’s going to be made. It's all about supply and demand, baby.
“Roughly 840 million garments that Zara makes every year quickly end up in landfills, and consumers are left to buy new ones, contributing to the production cycle,” Arrianna Towner said in the Earth Island Journal.
These products are made cheaply so we can buy them cheaply. But then, we have to buy more items sooner because the clothes can’t withstand elongated wear. It's a win-win for the corporations since you buy it once and then come back again in a few months to restock. The more clothes that are being made means more waste going into our landfills, creating a vicious cycle that is being taken out on the planet.
I love shopping just as much as the next person, but my fun pastime isn’t helping to create a more green environment. In fact, it's depleting many of our resources. Suffice to say, you may not need those new Docs going into the summer. Wear your old Converse or paint them if they’re getting too old and dingy. I'd say that's pretty on-brand for this generation.
Reach writer Samara Boyce at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SamaraBoyce_
