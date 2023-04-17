How louder librarians make more money

Editor’s Note: “Keep the Change” relates political economic concepts to the Seattle metropolitan area. Today in the United States, there is a widening gap in our politics and our economy. Addressing the everyday struggles of our community, this column seeks to bridge the divide by exploring the socially conscious and fiscally responsible. Embrace a winning politics of inclusive growth and equal opportunity, and you might just keep the change you make.

After over a year, nearly 40 collective bargaining sessions with the administration, and a 21-hour Zoom session in the final hours before a strike, the UW Libraries Union (UWLU) has a new contract pending approval from the Board of Regents.

Their fight for living wages, equity, and workplace empowerment is not only a promising sign for our libraries, but our university and the people who keep it in harmony. Their story is one of unlikely success in the unlikeliest of places.

It’s also a lesson of solidarity across education levels and a reminder for all underpaid workers to exercise their legal right to a union. Though it may not be easy, it pays to unionize.

“I feel like we've got at least a foothold now,” Jason Sokoloff, head of the Foster Business Library and member of the UWLU Bargaining Action Team, said. “Where we can look at the future, and librarians who are going to be coming up in the future can look at working at the University of Washington and being able to afford to live here.”

With help from SEIU Local 925, the UWLU collectively bargained for a contract that increases minimum salaries 9.25% across the board to $60,000, including a variety of better incentives for the promotion, retention, and evaluation of workers.

“It's expensive to live here, so most of our paycheck ends up going to paying rent and the general high cost of living for transportation and food and all the basics,” Sokoloff said. “It has meant accumulating debt. It has meant paying off student loans and other things slowly.”

Their new contract will save workers from commuting long distances to avoid the local cost of living, from having to work multiple jobs, and from sacrificing their quality of life for the careers that they love. A new contract means higher wages and more meaningful avenues for advancement up the ladder.

The rank-and-file librarians are taking UW to task on its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, too. On paper, the library administration is dedicated to this principle.

“If we can't afford to pay a living wage, then how are we going to attract a diverse candidate pool?” Sokoloff said.

In reality, the administration underpaid its labor force, losing talent to competing public schools and the private sector.

Our libraries will be more competitive in their recruitment efforts by creating opportunity and rewarding hard work.

“We need to have a seat at the table — we need to have some checks and balances in place,” Sokoloff said.

If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu, and with UWLU at the bargaining table, the librarians won’t be shushed.

A key to sustained success for the union is continued pressure.

“There's always going to be an effort to move ahead … We're already talking about what the next challenges are,” Sokoloff said.

While their contract won’t be up for renewal until 2026, the union is paying mind to future demands and how to negotiate them.

The key to the union’s breakthrough was its strike-readiness. A strike is the organized withholding of labor, which negatively impacts all parties involved. Workers lose out on income, businesses lose out on operation, and consumers get turned away. However, this tactic is the last resort in collective bargaining in order to prioritize the interests of workers over the company.

“It wasn't an easy decision, and there's actually a process,” Sokoloff said. “We did require that we had a majority vote in order to go on strike. SEIU 925 was helping us establish a [strike] fund, so that if people were going to be hit particularly hard by not having income for however long we had a strike, there was a fund there that we could tap to help people make ends meet.”

It was the workers’ codependence and reliance on each other that found them success. The legitimate threat of a strike — withholding labor and halting the operation of UW’s libraries — convinced the administration to compromise after months of deadlock.

“We all want to be valued, and being valued isn't just satisfaction, there's got to be some actual value — something tangible,” Sokoloff said. “If the university is unable to provide that sense of worth, then unionization seems to be a reasonable alternative, because otherwise you're at the mercy of state budgets or how the university decides to allocate things.”

In his own guest editorial to The Daily last year, Sokoloff offered a glaring contrast between UW’s prestige as a top 10 research university and its median salary in the library system, especially when accounting for cost of living.

“UW library professionals rank at 46th among 100, well behind public-school peers like Rutgers (#1), UCLA (#7), Penn State (#27), and Michigan State (#32),” Sokoloff wrote. “Accounting for the Puget Sound’s high cost of living compared to the rest of the U.S., UW Libraries professional salaries drop to 96th among 100 (When weighted for cost of living, Rutgers ranks at #12, Michigan State at #16).”

For a competitive research university, UW’s median salaries are anything but. Thanks to the union, we might jump to a higher standard of living in the rankings. The union’s new contract will boost our rankings at the small cost of 1.7% annual salary in union dues.

This positive cost-benefit is named the union wage premium, and through market competition, it increases wages for all workers, regardless of membership status. When one unionized workplace is supplying higher salaries, it creates greater demand among prospective workers, thereby increasing competition in the labor market, making other workplaces offer competitive wages.

Many of the rank-and-file are academics and skilled professionals holding master’s degrees. It’s not your run-of-the-mill labor movement. However, it is the same struggle for dignity in work. To be able to live where you work, start a family in the community, and participate in the local economy, you need a fair wage.

You don’t need glasses to see that these librarians are bookish, but they’re on the same page about the importance of collective bargaining power in the workplace. Everyone at UW is better off for it.

If you’re in the market for a job, there’s a general rule. Bosses want to buy labor low, and workers want to sell it high. When the wages of hard work just aren’t working, a union can combine your bargaining power with coworkers to win a bigger slice of the pie.

“For us, I just feel like it was a worthy endeavor. I think in a lot of cases it's kind of the only option,” Sokoloff said.

