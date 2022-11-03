If you have a clitoris, you can get hard too

In a male-dominated society, we’ve been conveniently socialized to believe that penetrative sex is the only way we should have sex. Why is that?

The origins of women’s sexuality have always been centered around not having sex. After getting laid, men get a pat on the back and a boost of confidence, while women get deemed slutty or impure.

Historically, women have been traded and sold like property, with virginity garnering a higher value. In other sectors of life, such as politics, finances, or academics, women’s opinions and needs are muffled, so why would they speak up in the bedroom?

This shame has contributed to a horrifying statistic: only about 20 to 30% of women orgasm from penetrative stimulation alone, according to a study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior.

If women are to have sex, the experience is more often than not centered around male pleasure.

Compounded with the stigma around female orgasms is the stigma around sex toys.

From the outside, it may seem intimidating or invalidating to seek extra support from a sex toy. After all, long-held, male-centric ideologies have ingrained the idea that toys are “competition” and an otherwise “unrealistic” stimulus to replicate for their partner.

However, toys are completely natural, and, moreover, have been instrumental to experiencing a positive sexual experience — across many species.

“Sex toys are natural,” associate teaching professor in the department of psychology Nicole McNichols said. “Male dolphins will take fish and gut them, and use it as a fleshlight to masturbate.”

Dolphins masturbate too?

It’s a natural, creative impulse of sentient beings to use resources to advance our lives — even sexually.

Take it from the dolphins — toys aren’t here to compete with you, they’re here to help you. Luckily, we don’t have to resort to gutting fish for an effective pocket pussy.

“Toys for female sexual pleasure has just exploded,” McNichols said. “Now, what’s amazing is [women] have suction vibrators which pull blood into the clitoris.”

As I slowly connected the dots of the biology jargon, the mention of blood flow behavior rang a bell. People with clitorises have erections too? I can already feel the orgasm gap shrinking.

With advancing technology, we start to see diversity sprout in this market. More companies, like the trans-friendly sex boutique, Fantasticocks, have been producing LGBTQIA+-friendly products, such as The Rubbies WAVE, which are designed to arouse any set of genitals.

While there’s been a movement toward a sexual revolution, we’re not completely past the stigmas of clitoris-focused pleasure and catering to those who aren’t cis men.

Whether you use a butt plug or just your fingers, you have to find what’s right for you. It’s important to remember that sex is a full body experience.

When communicating effectively and trusting yourself, the mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual benefits can be overwhelming — in a good way of course.

Reach contributing writer Sarah Newman at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SarahNewman25

