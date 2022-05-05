International money ties: UW’s $7.5 million investment in Russia

Editor’s note: Our world is complex. The Global Watchdawg fetches events from across the globe, aims to build relevance to the UW community, and strives for action through the lens of geopolitical pragmatism.
The impact that UW can have on the world is real and tangible.
We study at an institution that has professors and students from around the world; many of us are constantly breaking out of the Seattle bubble and engaging with the globe through UW-facilitated study abroad programs.
In 2018, UW contributed $15.7 billion in economic activity and created 100,052 jobs. It isn’t fair to exclude the benefits of both student and faculty research, both of which have had an incredible impact on scientific endeavors.
However, to get a full picture of the geopolitical impact, we need to take a deep dive into UW’s private investment.
According to House Bill 1640, UW must disclose its private investment of consolidated endowment funds (CEF). With over $3.3 billion in private investment, hedging risk is an important factor in asset allocation; this is especially important to note as UW uses the returns on this portfolio to fill financial obligations.
The S&P 500 — an exchange-traded fund composed of the 500 largest traded companies in the United States — had a return of 15.19% yearly since 2012, whereas UW’s private investment portfolio returned only 11.4%.
This is over $126,000,000 less per year than a purely U.S. market-focused portfolio would have returned — a rather large tradeoff for a conservative investment strategy.
However, UW private investment also holds $7.5 million in Russian Partners III. With Russia’s increasingly aggressive actions in 2021’s geopolitical climate, this investment contradicts what would appear to be generally conservative investments.
The fund says it targets developing and consumer-driven markets in Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan. Given that Russian Partners is based in Moscow, and that Russia has a clear oligarch problem, how much of this money actually goes to its intended target?
While $7.5 million isn’t a huge percentage of UW’s total investment, those leading oversight should allocate these funds to several better places.
This decision is, at its best, careless, and at its worst, unethical.
Why is UW making such a targeted and shortsighted investment in such a geopolitically turbulent area of the world, especially when its goal should be conservative growth, low volatility, and highly liquid investment?
Unsurprisingly, money may be the biggest motivating factor for this choice.
UW has a clear history of profiting off of international money. Nonresident total living expenses for a nonresident international student are estimated to be nearly $60,000 a year, compared to about $40,000 for a non-international resident.
International students who are residents may go through a long and difficult process to apply and pay similar amounts to those who are residents in the United States. However, according to UW administration, “very few international students pay the resident tuition rate.”
From 2010 to 2022, the total percentage of international students has nearly doubled, from 8.6% to 16% — the path to profit is very clear.
In a truly pragmatic and economic fashion — despite ethical concerns — our university will follow it.
The UW “promises to enhance lives everywhere,” but with questionable investments abroad and a subsequent emphasis on international students’ wallets, this statement just seems like empty virtue signaling.
